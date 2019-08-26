Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial Inc. 139 1.27 N/A 13.56 10.73 Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 37% 1.5% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$166 is Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 32.26%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.9% of Ameriprise Financial Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.69% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. has 0.12% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameriprise Financial Inc. -3.93% -0.16% -0.74% 21.08% -0.99% 39.42% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. -7.28% -12.79% -26.79% -32.41% -51.49% -6.49%

For the past year Ameriprise Financial Inc. has 39.42% stronger performance while Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. has -6.49% weaker performance.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.