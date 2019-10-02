Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial Inc. 136 0.49 130.26M 13.56 10.73 The Cushing Energy Income Fund 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ameriprise Financial Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial Inc. 95,885,167.46% 37% 1.5% The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Ameriprise Financial Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s upside potential is 22.21% at a $172 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.9% of Ameriprise Financial Inc. shares and 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, 14.9% are The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameriprise Financial Inc. -3.93% -0.16% -0.74% 21.08% -0.99% 39.42% The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88%

For the past year Ameriprise Financial Inc. has stronger performance than The Cushing Energy Income Fund

Summary

Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund on 10 of the 10 factors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.