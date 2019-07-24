Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Comparing side by side

Both Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial Inc. 136 1.55 N/A 13.10 10.86 PJT Partners Inc. 42 2.50 N/A 0.96 41.51

In table 1 we can see Ameriprise Financial Inc. and PJT Partners Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. PJT Partners Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Ameriprise Financial Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than PJT Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ameriprise Financial Inc. and PJT Partners Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 33.5% 1.3% PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.91 beta means Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s volatility is 91.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. PJT Partners Inc.’s 0.78 beta is the reason why it is 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Ameriprise Financial Inc. and PJT Partners Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 11.56% and an $166.33 consensus target price. On the other hand, PJT Partners Inc.’s potential upside is 15.89% and its consensus target price is $42. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, PJT Partners Inc. is looking more favorable than Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ameriprise Financial Inc. and PJT Partners Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.7% and 60.6%. About 0.4% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% are PJT Partners Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameriprise Financial Inc. -0.55% 0.69% 9.59% 11.43% 2.37% 36.29% PJT Partners Inc. -8.86% -0.77% -9.54% -14.93% -25.89% 3.02%

For the past year Ameriprise Financial Inc. has stronger performance than PJT Partners Inc.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors PJT Partners Inc.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.