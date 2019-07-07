Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) Contrasting side by side

Both Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial Inc. 133 1.56 N/A 13.10 10.86 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 16 2.41 N/A -1.26 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 33.5% 1.3% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.91 shows that Ameriprise Financial Inc. is 91.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has a 1.17 beta which is 17.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ameriprise Financial Inc. has a 2.58% upside potential and a consensus price target of $154.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.7% and 40.2% respectively. 0.4% are Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.1% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameriprise Financial Inc. -0.55% 0.69% 9.59% 11.43% 2.37% 36.29% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 20.35% 28.51% 42.59% 80.74% -5.24% 112.17%

For the past year Ameriprise Financial Inc. was less bullish than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.