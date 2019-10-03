Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBW) Comparing side by side

Both Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBW) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial Inc. 136 0.49 130.26M 13.56 10.73 Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.90 15.25

Table 1 highlights Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Ameriprise Financial Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Ameriprise Financial Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial Inc. 95,442,555.69% 37% 1.5% Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s upside potential is 27.55% at a $172 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.9% and 30.17%. 0.4% are Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameriprise Financial Inc. -3.93% -0.16% -0.74% 21.08% -0.99% 39.42% Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. -1.08% 1.48% 4.34% 9.59% 9.24% 13.12%

For the past year Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.