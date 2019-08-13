Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Comparison side by side

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial Inc. 139 1.27 N/A 13.56 10.73 Moelis & Company 38 2.12 N/A 2.29 15.91

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Moelis & Company appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Ameriprise Financial Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Ameriprise Financial Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Moelis & Company, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Moelis & Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 37% 1.5% Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4%

Risk & Volatility

Ameriprise Financial Inc. is 78.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.78. Moelis & Company’s 100.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Moelis & Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Moelis & Company 0 2 2 2.50

The upside potential is 31.23% for Ameriprise Financial Inc. with average price target of $164.67. Competitively the average price target of Moelis & Company is $43.5, which is potential 37.05% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Moelis & Company looks more robust than Ameriprise Financial Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.9% of Ameriprise Financial Inc. shares and 93% of Moelis & Company shares. Insiders owned 0.4% of Ameriprise Financial Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Moelis & Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameriprise Financial Inc. -3.93% -0.16% -0.74% 21.08% -0.99% 39.42% Moelis & Company 1.42% 5.5% -4.83% -14.84% -37.83% 8.94%

For the past year Ameriprise Financial Inc. has stronger performance than Moelis & Company

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats Moelis & Company.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.