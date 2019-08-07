Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ameriprise Financial Inc. has 86.9% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Ameriprise Financial Inc. has 0.4% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Ameriprise Financial Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 37.00% 1.50% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Ameriprise Financial Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial Inc. N/A 139 10.73 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Ameriprise Financial Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Ameriprise Financial Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.71 2.61

$164.67 is the consensus price target of Ameriprise Financial Inc., with a potential upside of 25.99%. The competitors have a potential upside of 133.44%. Given Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ameriprise Financial Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ameriprise Financial Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameriprise Financial Inc. -3.93% -0.16% -0.74% 21.08% -0.99% 39.42% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Ameriprise Financial Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.78 shows that Ameriprise Financial Inc. is 78.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.24 which is 24.17% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Ameriprise Financial Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s competitors beat Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.