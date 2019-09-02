Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) Comparing side by side

Both Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial Inc. 139 1.28 N/A 13.56 10.73 Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 5.46 N/A 0.28 92.04

Table 1 highlights Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Gladstone Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Gladstone Capital Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Ameriprise Financial Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Ameriprise Financial Inc. is currently more affordable than Gladstone Capital Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 37% 1.5% Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Gladstone Capital Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Gladstone Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$166 is Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 28.70%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.9% of Ameriprise Financial Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.2% of Gladstone Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameriprise Financial Inc. -3.93% -0.16% -0.74% 21.08% -0.99% 39.42% Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.14% 0.3% 0.54% 2.47% -1.6% 3.68%

For the past year Ameriprise Financial Inc. has stronger performance than Gladstone Capital Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats Gladstone Capital Corporation.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.