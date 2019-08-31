Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Comparison side by side

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial Inc. 139 1.28 N/A 13.56 10.73 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 15.49 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 37% 1.5% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s upside potential is 28.70% at a $166 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 86.9% and 58.08% respectively. About 0.4% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameriprise Financial Inc. -3.93% -0.16% -0.74% 21.08% -0.99% 39.42% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.82% 0.31% -0.1% 2.23% -14.32% 6.76%

For the past year Ameriprise Financial Inc. has stronger performance than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Summary

Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust on 7 of the 8 factors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.