Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) Comparison side by side

Since Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial Inc. 139 1.27 N/A 13.56 10.73 Evercore Inc. 88 1.46 N/A 8.17 10.58

Table 1 demonstrates Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Evercore Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Evercore Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Ameriprise Financial Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Evercore Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 37% 1.5% Evercore Inc. 0.00% 53.6% 20.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.78 beta means Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s volatility is 78.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Evercore Inc. has a 1.95 beta and it is 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Evercore Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Evercore Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus price target of Ameriprise Financial Inc. is $166, with potential upside of 28.70%. On the other hand, Evercore Inc.’s potential upside is 11.58% and its consensus price target is $89. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Ameriprise Financial Inc. seems more appealing than Evercore Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Evercore Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.9% and 94.7% respectively. About 0.4% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Evercore Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameriprise Financial Inc. -3.93% -0.16% -0.74% 21.08% -0.99% 39.42% Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7%

For the past year Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Evercore Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats Evercore Inc.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.