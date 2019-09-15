Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial Inc. 139 1.49 N/A 13.56 10.73 Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 37% 1.5% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s upside potential is 12.60% at a $166 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.9% of Ameriprise Financial Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.46% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust are owned by institutional investors. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameriprise Financial Inc. -3.93% -0.16% -0.74% 21.08% -0.99% 39.42% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05%

For the past year Ameriprise Financial Inc. was more bullish than Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust on 8 of the 8 factors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.