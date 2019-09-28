Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) and Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Comparing side by side

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) and Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial Inc. 135 0.48 130.26M 13.56 10.73 Cohen & Steers Inc. 54 3.69 23.05M 2.52 20.79

In table 1 we can see Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Cohen & Steers Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cohen & Steers Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Ameriprise Financial Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Ameriprise Financial Inc. is presently more affordable than Cohen & Steers Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial Inc. 96,196,735.84% 37% 1.5% Cohen & Steers Inc. 43,035,847.65% 42% 25.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.78 beta indicates that Ameriprise Financial Inc. is 78.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.95 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Cohen & Steers Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Cohen & Steers Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$166.8 is Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 13.05%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Cohen & Steers Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.9% and 45.4%. About 0.4% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.6% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameriprise Financial Inc. -3.93% -0.16% -0.74% 21.08% -0.99% 39.42% Cohen & Steers Inc. -0.27% 1% 4.53% 40.89% 34.28% 52.59%

For the past year Ameriprise Financial Inc. was less bullish than Cohen & Steers Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats Cohen & Steers Inc.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.