Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE:GLQ) Comparing side by side

Both Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE:GLQ) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial Inc. 139 1.33 N/A 13.56 10.73 Clough Global Equity Fund 13 20.40 N/A 0.88 14.09

Table 1 highlights Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Clough Global Equity Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Clough Global Equity Fund seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Ameriprise Financial Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Clough Global Equity Fund, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 37% 1.5% Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Clough Global Equity Fund Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Clough Global Equity Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s upside potential is 20.40% at a $166 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Clough Global Equity Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.9% and 27.94%. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, 0.04% are Clough Global Equity Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameriprise Financial Inc. -3.93% -0.16% -0.74% 21.08% -0.99% 39.42% Clough Global Equity Fund -2.52% -4.55% -7.82% 1.83% -14.63% 14.11%

For the past year Ameriprise Financial Inc. was more bullish than Clough Global Equity Fund.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats Clough Global Equity Fund on 8 of the 10 factors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.