Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Comparison side by side

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial Inc. 138 1.55 N/A 13.10 10.86 Clough Global Equity Fund 13 22.16 N/A 0.49 27.02

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Clough Global Equity Fund. Clough Global Equity Fund appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Ameriprise Financial Inc. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Ameriprise Financial Inc. is currently more affordable than Clough Global Equity Fund, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 33.5% 1.3% Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Clough Global Equity Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Clough Global Equity Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s upside potential is 9.92% at a $164.67 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.7% of Ameriprise Financial Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.94% of Clough Global Equity Fund are owned by institutional investors. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.04% of Clough Global Equity Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameriprise Financial Inc. -0.55% 0.69% 9.59% 11.43% 2.37% 36.29% Clough Global Equity Fund -1.41% 1.69% 6.43% -1.85% -5.16% 22.14%

For the past year Ameriprise Financial Inc. has stronger performance than Clough Global Equity Fund

Summary

Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Clough Global Equity Fund.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.