Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial Inc. 139 1.49 N/A 13.56 10.73 Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 4.40 N/A 0.29 28.27

In table 1 we can see Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Alcentra Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Alcentra Capital Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Ameriprise Financial Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Alcentra Capital Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Alcentra Capital Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 37% 1.5% Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Alcentra Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$166 is Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 13.40%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.9% of Ameriprise Financial Inc. shares and 0% of Alcentra Capital Corporation shares. Insiders held 0.4% of Ameriprise Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameriprise Financial Inc. -3.93% -0.16% -0.74% 21.08% -0.99% 39.42% Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69%

For the past year Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats Alcentra Capital Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.