Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) Analysts See $4.01 EPS; Redfin (RDFN) Shorts Up By 2.57%

Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) had an increase of 2.57% in short interest. RDFN’s SI was 20.79 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.57% from 20.27 million shares previously. With 1.21 million avg volume, 17 days are for Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN)’s short sellers to cover RDFN’s short positions. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.78. About 459,026 shares traded. Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) has declined 21.40% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RDFN News: 10/05/2018 – REDFIN SEES 2Q REV. $134.8M-$139.1; EST. $134.4M; 02/04/2018 – Redfin is a brokerage that specializes in buying and selling homes, aided by technology; 25/04/2018 – Redfin Mortgage Launches in Ohio; 14/05/2018 – Redfin Report: Shrinking Supply Sends Prices for Luxury Homes Up Nearly 8 % in 1Q; 26/03/2018 – REDFIN REPORT: NEW YORK, PHILADELPHIA & MIAMI ARE 2018’S BEST C; 10/05/2018 – Redfin 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 40c; 17/05/2018 – Redfin Report: Homes Sold Faster Than Ever in April; Prices Rose 7.6%; 24/05/2018 – Housing Prices Outpacing Wage Gains, Says Redfin’s Richardson (Video); 09/05/2018 – Redfin Report: Even With a 20% Wage Increase, Less Than 1% of Homes in Phoenix Will Be Affordable to Teachers; 19/04/2018 – March Home Prices Up 8.9%, the Biggest Increase in Four Years

Analysts expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report $4.01 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.41 EPS change or 11.39% from last quarter’s $3.6 EPS. AMP’s profit would be $536.96 million giving it 9.36 P/E if the $4.01 EPS is correct. After having $3.75 EPS previously, Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s analysts see 6.93% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.56% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $150.12. About 600,361 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has risen 2.37% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: AMERIPRISE AUM $485B; 19/04/2018 – DoJ CA Central: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and; 28/03/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL CUTS KINEPOLIS HOLDING TO LESS THAN 3%; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q EPS $3.91; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Estimates 2018 Adj Operating Effective Tax Rate 17% to 19%; 24/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Earns Top Marks for Customer Service; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Net $594M; 20/04/2018 – FBI: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and Other; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Beats Earnings Expectations, Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $3.70, EST. $3.46

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold Ameriprise Financial, Inc. shares while 196 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 100.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Bancorporation Na invested in 17,659 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Boston Ltd Liability reported 0.15% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Citigroup owns 161,223 shares. Guinness Asset Ltd holds 2,050 shares. Ameriprise accumulated 35,576 shares. British Columbia Management has invested 0.09% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Cls Invests Ltd invested in 59 shares or 0% of the stock. 6,499 are held by Dean Invest Assoc Limited. Capital Returns Management Ltd Liability owns 2,180 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd holds 1,630 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc Ct holds 0.25% or 2,020 shares. Natixis stated it has 447,171 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can holds 0.04% or 126,311 shares. Art Ltd, New York-based fund reported 13,100 shares. Eagle Asset Management accumulated 507,362 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ameriprise Financial had 11 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, January 11 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 1. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of AMP in report on Wednesday, January 9 to “Overweight” rating.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services and products to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $20.10 billion. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. It has a 11.45 P/E ratio. The Company’s Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.62 billion. The firm operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides title and settlement services; and originate mortgages.

Among 5 analysts covering Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Redfin Corporation had 7 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, June 10 by Stephens. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 1 by PiperJaffray. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, May 9 by Compass Point. DA Davidson upgraded Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) on Wednesday, May 22 to “Neutral” rating.