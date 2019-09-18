Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) Analysts See $3.99 EPS; Shorts at MINERA ALAMOS ORDINARY SHARES CANA (MAIFF) Lowered By 98.76%

MINERA ALAMOS INC ORDINARY SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) had a decrease of 98.76% in short interest. MAIFF’s SI was 2,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 98.76% from 201,400 shares previously. The stock increased 8.44% or $0.0119 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1529. About 82,903 shares traded. Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report $3.99 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 6.68% from last quarter’s $3.74 EPS. AMP’s profit would be $522.18M giving it 9.15 P/E if the $3.99 EPS is correct. After having $4.06 EPS previously, Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s analysts see -1.72% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $146.09. About 797,439 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adj EPS $3.70; 05/03/2018 – Ameriprise Settles SEC Mutual Fund Charges — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle Investments Expands Municipal Bond Offerings; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c Vs. 83c; 30/04/2018 – A wide reaching Royal Commission into Australia’s banking sector heard that advisors at AMP misappropriated funds of thousands of clients over the last decade by charging them without providing advice, and that it had repeatedly lied to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE AUM $887B; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adjusted Operating ROE Ex-AOCI 29.3%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameriprise Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMP); 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHR FROM 83C, EST. 92C

Among 4 analysts covering Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ameriprise Financial has $17800 highest and $14500 lowest target. $166.80’s average target is 14.18% above currents $146.09 stock price. Ameriprise Financial had 12 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $146 target in Monday, April 1 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 20. Citigroup maintained Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) on Friday, September 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold Ameriprise Financial, Inc. shares while 204 reduced holdings.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services and products to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $19.12 billion. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. It has a 10.76 P/E ratio. The Company’s Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force.

Minera Alamos Inc., a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company has market cap of $56.43 million. The firm explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily holds interests in the La Fortuna project consisting of 4 claims with an area of 994 hectares located in the state of Durango; and Santana project covering 8 claims with an area of approximately 7,300 hectares located in the state of Sonora.