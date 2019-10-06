Ameriprise Financial Holds Holding in Cass Information Systems (CASS); As Ball (BLL) Stock Rose, Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Lowered Holding by $665,000

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Cass Information Systems Inc (CASS) by 120.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 14,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The institutional investor held 26,034 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26 million, up from 11,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Cass Information Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $783.49 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $53.77. About 16,704 shares traded. Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) has declined 8.87% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CASS News: 16/04/2018 – Cass Information Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Cass Information Systems Raises Dividend to 26c Vs. 24c; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Enh Rating To Central Cass Psd 17, Nd’s Certificates Of Indebtedness; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cass Information Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASS); 16/03/2018 – Cass Information Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – CHINA CASS EXPECTS 1Q GDP GROWTH AT 6.8%: SEC. NEWS; 20/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Pagel: More money for road improvements headed to Berrien, Cass counties; 26/04/2018 – Cass Information Systems 1Q Rev $36M; 26/05/2018 – Inquisitr: WWE Rumors: Sad Update On Big Cass’ Injury Ahead Of `Money In The Bank,’ Per `PWInsider’; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.1% Position in Cass Information

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 15.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 51,600 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.61M, down from 61,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $72.73. About 2.22M shares traded or 1.13% up from the average. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 16/03/2018 – BEECH-BALL Invented by InventHelp Inventor (PIT-628); 25/05/2018 – Xperon Golf Launches “Xperon VIVID” Matte Colored Golf Ball; 23/05/2018 – NASA SAYS COST-PLUS-AWARD-FEE CONTRACT HAS A VALUE OF ABOUT $113.2 MLN WITH A PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE FROM MAY 2018 THROUGH JUNE 2026; 28/03/2018 – CRICKET AUSTRALIA ANNOUNCES 12-MONTH BANS FOR STEVE SMITH AND DAVID WARNER FOR THEIR ROLES IN BALL-TAMPERING SCANDAL IN SOUTH AFRICA – CA STATEMENT; 05/03/2018 – FDA: Synthes (USA) Products LLC- 2.5 mm Reaming Rod, Ball tip, 1150 mm, sterile, Part Number: 351.708S Reaming Rods are intende; 30/03/2018 – Sprint Scores with Newest Network Innovation – Sprint Magic Ball; 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp Reaffirms 2019 Goal of $2B of Comparable EBITDA; 19/04/2018 – Legendary Sowden House Opens Doors to The Public Exclusively For “Pawtastic Ball” Benefitting The Little Red Dog, Inc. Rescue; 21/03/2018 – The Fed’s Crystal Ball Looks a Bit Foggy; 13/03/2018 – BLUE MOON APPOINTS PETER A. BALL AS DIRECTOR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.86 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 30.36% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.56 per share. BLL’s profit will be $239.59 million for 24.91 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Ball Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.06% EPS growth.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 534,709 shares to 764,709 shares, valued at $18.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.26 in 2019Q1.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $223.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper (NYSE:CPS) by 121,314 shares to 192,347 shares, valued at $8.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

