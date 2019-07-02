Ameriprise Financial Holding in Sterling Bancorp/De (STL) Has Decreased by $1.38 Million as Stock Rose; Fmc (FMC) Holding Upped by Cove Street Capital Llc

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Fmc Corp (FMC) by 18.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 12,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 78,431 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03M, up from 66,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Fmc Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $83.48. About 399,504 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has declined 2.74% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 28/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: FMC Corporation – 09/30/2018; 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS CLOSING OF TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS AND ANTICIPATED TO OCCUR LATE IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – CHINA CITY INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD 2349.HK – UNIT, CITIC ZHENG YE & BEIJING HUA BIN TO SET UP FMC, A JV PRIVATE EQUITY FUND MANAGEMENT CO; 29/03/2018 – FMC Gives Update on Expected Performance for First Quarter and Full Year 2018 Ahead of Scheduled Meeting with Investors; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Paul Graves CEO of New, Publicly Traded Lithium Materials Company; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation: Brondeau Will Serve as Chmn of the Bd of the New Lithium Materials Co; 15/05/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Rev $1.21B; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT EXITED AET, NXPI, FMC, HON, RSPP IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SEES $550-$700 MLN CAPEX FOR ARGENTINA LITHIUM EXPANSION UP TO 2025, LITHIUM HYDROXIDE EXPANSION CAPEX SEEN AT $100-$200 MLN IN NEXT 3-4 YEARS – CFO

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp/De (STL) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 76,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 659,956 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.29 million, down from 736,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $20.85. About 826,008 shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 15.14% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.57% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Sterling Bancorp (STL) Investors; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – PROPOSED THAT A DIVIDEND OF 2 KOBO PER ORDINARY SHARE WILL BE PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR 2017; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc., Including $458 Million Loan Portfolio and Origination Platf; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q Net $39M; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares Dividend of 7c; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF ACCRETION INCOME ON ACQUIRED LOANS, DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NET INTEREST MARGIN & EPS TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Sterling Bancorp; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc., Including $458 Million Loan Portfolio and Origination Platform

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 247,261 shares to 672,219 shares, valued at $85.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 1.12 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.39M shares, and has risen its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN).

Analysts await Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 6.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.5 per share. STL’s profit will be $111.13 million for 9.83 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Sterling Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $817.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Millicom International Cellula (MIICF) by 32,207 shares to 751,446 shares, valued at $45.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heritage (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 63,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Alleghany Corp (NYSE:Y).

