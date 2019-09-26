Ameriprise Financial Holding in Royal Gold (RGLD) Has Trimmed by $1.20 Million as Market Value Rose; Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Position Has Increased by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 42.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 52,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 174,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.30M, up from 122,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.27. About 11.61M shares traded or 35.52% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS ACCESSIBLE TO ANYONE WITH A CURRENT-GENERATION ROKU DEVICE; 07/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO CALLS DISNEY BUYING FOX AN `EARTHQUAKE’: CNBC; 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 18/04/2018 – RIVAL OFFER DISCLOSED IN JOINT DISNEY-FOX PROXY FILING; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 5.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc analyzed 11,772 shares as the company's stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 188,097 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.28M, down from 199,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $8.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $127.36. About 363,390 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500.

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 165.22% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.23 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $39.99 million for 52.20 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold RGLD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 50.04 million shares or 1.31% less from 50.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 3,196 shares. Rock Point Advsr Lc has 0.09% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Blair William And Il has 45,448 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Lc reported 13,869 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Carroll Financial Associates Inc owns 2,595 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise invested in 188,097 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 99,989 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 0.04% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) or 20,051 shares. 95,083 were reported by Svcs Automobile Association. Td Asset Inc owns 48,233 shares. Asa Gold Precious Metals Ltd holds 2.37% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 30,000 shares. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn has 0.04% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Lazard Asset Ltd Com has 0% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Glenmede Tru Na reported 69 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt reported 1,190 shares stake.

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $223.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 73,381 shares to 434,073 shares, valued at $15.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kornit Digital Ltd by 155,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Co.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $633.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) by 5,000 shares to 102,000 shares, valued at $18.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,000 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Tower Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) has 0.18% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Atlanta L L C invested in 0.15% or 247,138 shares. Sunbelt invested in 0.14% or 2,255 shares. 651,381 are owned by Country Bank & Trust. Bluecrest Cap Management reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company owns 38,887 shares. R G Niederhoffer Cap owns 4,500 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.18% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Finemark Bank has invested 0.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Blackhill Capital Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 227,200 shares. 34,045 are owned by Wallington Asset Limited Liability Company. Lockheed Martin has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Washington-based Tradewinds Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Greenwood Gearhart holds 2.72% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 72,751 shares. Fort Point Capital Prns Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 1,822 shares in its portfolio.