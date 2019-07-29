Ameriprise Financial Has Upped Amgen (AMGN) Stake; Marietta Investment Partners Holding in Cintas (CTAS) Has Upped by $3.06 Million as Shares Rose

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 180,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.90 million shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $360.94 million, up from 1.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $175.34. About 3.07 million shares traded or 9.99% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN, NOVARTIS: FDA APPROVES AIMOVIG FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 27/04/2018 – California Life Sciences Institute (CLSI) Names Presentation High School Sophomore the Amgen Bay Area BioGENEius Finalist; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS HOPES TO HAVE AIMOVIG APPROVAL IN COMING WEEKS, HOPES TO BE FIRST TO MARKET WITH MIGRAINE MEDICINE; 29/03/2018 – FDA expands use of Amgen leukemia drug Blincyto to patients with relapse risk; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN-ALLERGAN: ABP 980 FOR TREATMENT OF THREE TYPES OF CANCER; 16/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761024 Company: AMGEN INC; 25/04/2018 – Sales of cholesterol medication Repatha more than doubled to $123 million, beating expectations; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 03/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | anti-EGFRvIII x anti-CD3 bispecific T cell engager antibody construct | N/A | 04/02/2018 | Treatment of glioblastoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 229.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 15,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,759 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40M, up from 6,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $261.69. About 777,137 shares traded or 45.73% up from the average. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest; 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 06/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Muncie, IN With Highest Safety Designation; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Stock Reports for Johnson & Johnson, NextEra & Deere – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To Cintas Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CTAS) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love Cintas (CTAS) – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Cintas on the hunt once again for best restroom in the U.S. – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24 million and $317.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 67,403 shares to 20,380 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,496 shares, and cut its stake in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.16 million activity. TYSOE RONALD W sold $604,920 worth of stock. On Thursday, February 14 the insider FROOMAN THOMAS E sold $351,106.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus has 0.01% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.06% or 120,770 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Communication invested in 2,957 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com stated it has 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Bridgewater Associate Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 8,305 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt has invested 0.14% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Lionstone Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 7.64% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Moreover, Shine Invest Advisory Svcs has 0.01% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.05% or 3,090 shares. Psagot Investment House holds 0.05% or 6,300 shares. Raymond James & stated it has 50,801 shares. Richard Bernstein Lc has invested 0.11% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Salem Cap Mgmt accumulated 1,250 shares. Fincl Counselors has 22,255 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life invested in 0.32% or 10,547 shares.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 85,102 shares to 517,813 shares, valued at $18.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 51,407 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 376,962 shares, and cut its stake in Free Shor.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 16,028 shares stake. Bartlett And Ltd Llc has 2.04% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Diligent Invsts Ltd Com invested in 0.4% or 3,669 shares. Fragasso Group owns 21,610 shares. Camarda Finance Ltd Co has 1.66% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 4,587 shares. 14,979 were reported by Founders Mgmt. 8,950 are held by Bridgecreek Mngmt Llc. Ledyard Natl Bank has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Budros Ruhlin & Roe, Ohio-based fund reported 5,390 shares. Huntington National Bank stated it has 126,213 shares. Acg Wealth holds 0.15% or 5,707 shares in its portfolio. Marco Ltd Co, Georgia-based fund reported 70,786 shares. Van Strum Towne reported 4.53% stake.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/25/2019: GEMP, QGEN, AZN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/01/2019: TLSA, BCYC, CERC, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/22/2019: NTEC, DVA, PHG, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Newer Drugs Help Amgen (AMGN) Beat on Earnings in Q2? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.