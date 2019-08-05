Ameriprise Financial Has Trimmed Position in Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT) by $8.41 Million as Share Price Rose; Ipswich Investment Management Co Maintains Stake in Progressive Ohio (PGR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) by 37.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 289,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 487,363 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.35 million, down from 777,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Boot Barn Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $831.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.19. About 70,323 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 34.00% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Growth of Mid-Single Digits; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings 4Q EPS 24c; 13/04/2018 Stormborn Capital Mgmt Buys New 1.2% Position in Boot Barn; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY EPS 92c-EPS $1.02; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N – CO FUNDED ACQUISITION FROM CASH ON HAND; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN- PURCHASED INVENTORY ENTERED INTO NEW LEASES WITH STORES’ LANDLORD AND OFFERED EMPLOYMENT TO LONE STAR TEAM AT ALL 3 STORES LOCATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Expects to Open 23 New Stores in FY19; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boot Barn Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOOT); 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Boot Barn

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 67.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 20,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 51,705 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, up from 30,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $78.65. About 103,653 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR

Since February 11, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $39,326 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster Motley Incorporated accumulated 66,618 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Lc accumulated 49 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.28% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 133,200 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 3.14 million shares. Agf Investments owns 820,071 shares. Shell Asset reported 0.2% stake. Tt stated it has 124,160 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Smith Asset Gru Lp reported 2.4% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Prospector Prtnrs Limited Co invested in 139,100 shares or 1.52% of the stock. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt holds 0.18% or 270,500 shares in its portfolio. London Of Virginia accumulated 1.27 million shares. 3.06M were accumulated by Invesco Ltd. Shamrock Asset Ltd Liability Company owns 563 shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 25.90 million shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Progressive Stock Is Up 32.5% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 393,933 shares to 8.14 million shares, valued at $106.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 177,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc.