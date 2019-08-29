Ameriprise Financial Has Trimmed Its Holding in Watts Water Technologies (WTS) as Shares Rose; As Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Lodge Hill Capital Cut Its Holding by $4.42 Million

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Watts Water Technologies (WTS) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 3,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 230,674 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.64M, down from 234,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Watts Water Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $90.41. About 54,255 shares traded. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) has risen 10.51% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical WTS News: 30/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Announces Departure Of Chief Financial Officer; 07/05/2018 – Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Watts Partners with Planet Water Foundation to Bolster Clean Drinking Water Supply for Communities in Need in Puerto Rico; 07/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 22/03/2018 – Watts Water Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 Watts Water Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Reports Strong Start to 2018; 13/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Elects New Director; 30/03/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES DEPARTURE OF CFO; 03/04/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 15.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 93,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The hedge fund held 501,871 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.89M, down from 595,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.72. About 1.07M shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Has Approximately $160 M Existing From a Prior Authorization; 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 25/04/2018 – Moen Inspires Consumers and Designers at New Design Center in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 05/04/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENTS SAYS SETS FINAL DUMPING DUTIES OF 97 PERCENT TO 244 PERCENT ON CHINESE TOOL CHEST IMPORTS, 327 PERCENT ON VIETNAMESE IMPORTS; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 59,847 shares to 125,005 shares, valued at $8.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Reit Etf (SCHH) by 263,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 993,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Industrial Tech Inc (NYSE:AIT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold WTS shares while 66 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 22.82 million shares or 3.17% less from 23.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 8,495 shares. Fil Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Menta Ltd Company holds 7,276 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Guyasuta Invest has invested 0.17% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Strs Ohio reported 0% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). 6,965 were reported by Piedmont Investment Advsrs. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 129,337 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) for 4,454 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested 0% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Wilen Investment reported 2.17% stake. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 8,871 shares. 110,442 are owned by John G Ullman And Associates. Ironwood Inv Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.63% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Savings Bank Of Mellon has 0.01% invested in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Evergreen Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 2,751 shares.

