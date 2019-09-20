Ameriprise Financial Has Lowered Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Holding By $478,764; Qualys (QLYS) Sentiment Is 1.21

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) stake by 7.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 3,861 shares as Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)’s stock declined 11.00%. The Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 49,975 shares with $6.20M value, down from 53,836 last quarter. Wynn Resorts Ltd now has $11.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $111.8. About 586,061 shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 16/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn and Steve Wynn Settle Remaining Claims That Steve Wynn Breached Stockholders Agreement; 15/05/2018 – DiNapoli Asked Wynn Shareholders to Join Fund in Withholding Votes From All Board Directors Up for Re-election; 14/05/2018 – N.Y. State Comptroller Urges Hldrs Withhold Support From All Wynn Resorts Director Nominees; 30/04/2018 – Wynn Las Vegas Receives Seven Exemplary Distinctions By The Southern Nevada Hotel Concierge Association; 17/05/2018 – Newser: Steve Wynn ‘Incandescent’ Over Damaged Picasso; 10/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS’ BOARD SENDS LETTER TO HOLDERS; 04/05/2018 – ELAINE WYNN COMMENTS ON GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDATION WYNN RESORTS; 16/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS CEO SAYS BOSTON HARBOR PROPERTY NOT FOR SALE – CNBC; 23/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – “BOARD IS WORKING IN AN ORDERLY FASHION TO REFRESH ITS COMPOSITION”; 22/03/2018 – Elaine Wynn Is Now Wynn Resorts’ Largest Shareholder, With 9.3% Stake — Filings

Qualys Inc (QLYS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.05, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 109 investment professionals started new or increased holdings, while 90 cut down and sold their stakes in Qualys Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 30.90 million shares, down from 31.59 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Qualys Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 72 Increased: 73 New Position: 36.

The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $78.83. About 145,215 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (QLYS) has declined 1.97% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 01/05/2018 – Qualys Sees FY18 Rev $276.8M-$278.5M; 12/04/2018 – Illumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation; 15/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 35C, EST. 34C; 21/03/2018 – Tenable hires Morgan Stanley to prepare for IPO; 26/03/2018 – Nicolas Chaillan Joins Qualys as Federal Chief Technology Officer; 16/04/2018 – Media Alert: CIO/CISO lnterchange Launches With The Mission To Facilitate Building Security Into The Fabric Of Digital Transformation; 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q Rev $64.9M; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE’S SOLUTIONS WILL BE FULLY INTEGRATED WITH QUALYS CLOUD PLATFORM AND ITS CLOUD APPS; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS ANNOUNCES TWO NEW FREE GROUNDBREAKING SERVICES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS GAIN VISIBILITY OF THEIR DIGITAL CERTIFICATES AND CLOUD ASSETS

Analysts await Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.37 per share. QLYS’s profit will be $14.86M for 51.86 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Qualys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.08 billion. The firm offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. It has a 48.6 P/E ratio. The Company’s integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables clients to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions.

Goodman Financial Corp holds 3.31% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. for 75,974 shares. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owns 452,999 shares or 2.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Herald Investment Management Ltd has 2.12% invested in the company for 87,250 shares. The New York-based American Capital Management Inc has invested 2.06% in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 111,212 shares.

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased As stake by 12,310 shares to 253,110 valued at $6.36M in 2019Q2. It also upped Varian Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:VAR) stake by 135,615 shares and now owns 1.12M shares. First Of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) was raised too.

Ameriprise Financial invested in 49,975 shares.

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 27.98% or $0.47 from last year’s $1.68 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $128.58M for 23.10 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Wynn Resorts has $170 highest and $11400 lowest target. $137.63’s average target is 23.10% above currents $111.8 stock price. Wynn Resorts had 14 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies upgraded Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) on Monday, April 8 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, September 17 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 9. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, September 6. The stock of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, September 12. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 8 by Nomura. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”.