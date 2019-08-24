Ameriprise Financial Has Lowered Uniqure Nv (QURE) Holding by $2.83 Million; Valuation Rose; Eaton Plc (ETN) Market Valuation Rose While Guyasuta Investment Advisors Cut Position

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by 34.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 47,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The institutional investor held 89,047 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31 million, down from 136,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Uniqure Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.48% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $53.13. About 628,999 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss/Shr $2.94; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV; 30/04/2018 – UniQure IND Filing for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease Expected in 2H of 2018; 09/04/2018 – UniQure NV Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Expects IND Submission for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease in the Second Half of 2018; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Expects Cash and Cash Equivalents Will Be Sufficient to Fund Ops Into Early 2020; 07/05/2018 – UniQure: Gross Proceeds From Offering $147.5M; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 2.8% Position in uniQure NV; 16/05/2018 – FORUNIQURE B.V. REPORTS 13.81 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN UNIQURE NV AS OF 23 APRIL 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – NEW DATA FURTHER DEMONSTRATING FAVORABLE IMMUNOGENICITY PROFILE OF AAV5

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 3,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 252,955 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.38M, down from 256,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $76.59. About 4.26M shares traded or 83.31% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Moreover, Cornerstone Prns Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). First Hawaiian Comml Bank reported 11,245 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company Oh has invested 1.32% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Van Eck accumulated 100,360 shares. Cna Fincl holds 0.38% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 22,100 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Pcl reported 0.04% stake. Beacon Financial Gru holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 60,017 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc has 25,151 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Company invested 0.65% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 172,782 are owned by Godsey Gibb Assocs. Rampart Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Victory Capital Mngmt Inc holds 596,613 shares. 123,095 are held by Crawford Invest Counsel Inc. Strategic Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.21% or 6,732 shares.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22M and $897.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 32,355 shares to 135,687 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 20,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

