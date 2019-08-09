Ameriprise Financial Has Lowered Its Holding in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) by $11.01 Million; Utah Retirement Systems Has Decreased Holding in Home Depot (HD) as Valuation Rose

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in First Finl Bankshares Inc (FFIN) by 49.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 193,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 193,807 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.20 million, down from 387,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in First Finl Bankshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.64. About 124,015 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIN News: 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 24/04/2018 – First Financial Announces Board Election And Increased Dividend At Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 1,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 213,362 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.94 million, down from 214,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $210.02. About 2.63 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Analysts await First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FFIN’s profit will be $42.10 million for 25.52 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by First Financial Bankshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 681,976 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $196.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Shares (GLD) by 142,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 857,414 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Intl Stock Etf (IXUS).

More notable recent First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “First Financial Bankshares To Live Stream Annual Meeting – PRNewswire” on April 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “First Financial Bankshares Announces Election Of John Ruzicka As Executive Vice President And Chief Information Officer – PRNewswire” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “First Financial Bankshares announces stock split and increase in cash dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.48, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold FFIN shares while 51 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 34.03 million shares or 10.08% less from 37.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd invested in 11,975 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pnc Ser Gp has 80,421 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 98,158 shares. North Carolina-based Captrust Advisors has invested 0% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 10,456 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 99,524 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 0.02% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) or 24,100 shares. Etrade Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,485 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Invesco holds 0% or 141,656 shares. 76,486 are owned by Great Lakes Advisors Lc.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $556,631 activity. Edwards Murray Hamilton had bought 150 shares worth $9,428. TROTTER JOHNNY also bought $302,450 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) on Thursday, March 14. Thaxton Kirk W bought $9,365 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) on Friday, May 31. Another trade for 128 shares valued at $7,816 was made by Nickles Robert Clark Jr on Tuesday, May 21. Shares for $13,438 were bought by DUESER F SCOTT.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 16.99 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,607 shares to 359,904 shares, valued at $44.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 3,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 293,544 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “6 Home Improvements That Build Equity – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy Immediately – Investorplace.com” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.