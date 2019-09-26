Ameriprise Financial Has Lowered Holding in Prologis (PLD) by $27.21 Million as Share Price Rose; Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Cut Position in Intel (INTC) by $55.68 Million

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 15.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 340,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 1.90 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $152.88 million, down from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $85.11. About 1.63 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises Earnings Outlook — Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct; 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01; 29/04/2018 – Prologis/DCT Deal Anticipated to Create Substantial Synergies, Including Near-Term Synergies of Approximately $80 M; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Prologis European Logistics Fund FCP-FIS; Otlk Stb; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’ and Maintains Positive Outlook After DCT Merger Announcement; 29/04/2018 – DCT Deal Could Be Announced Sun; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 34.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 1.18M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 2.21M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.90 million, down from 3.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $51.02. About 17.29M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Intel; 19/03/2018 – Intel’s Bryant Would Serve as Chmn Until Conclusion of 2019 Annual Meeting if Electe; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip switch report; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 19/04/2018 – Atipa Technologies Wins 2017 Partner of the Year for HPC Technical Solution at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 19/03/2018 – INTEL CORP – RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY HAS BEEN ELECTED TO INTEL’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO HAS PATCHED ALL CHIPS GOING BACK 9 YEARS AGAINST SPECTRE AND MELTDOWN CHIP FLAWS – CEO, COF CALL; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.87; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY MODEM/ADJACENCIES GROWTH OF 4% YOY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold PLD shares while 188 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 584.88 million shares or 0.64% more from 581.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Comerica Bancorporation has 0.13% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited has 0.06% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv stated it has 1.27% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 9.45 million shares stake. Citadel Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Palisades Hudson Asset Limited Partnership invested in 0.25% or 4,419 shares. Eagle Asset Management, Florida-based fund reported 1.32M shares. Moreover, Nomura has 0.03% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 93,337 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Meritage Portfolio, Kansas-based fund reported 8,056 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd invested in 0.04% or 12,031 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt holds 0% or 51,020 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 112 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alps Advsr accumulated 0.02% or 26,826 shares. The Maryland-based Profund Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.19% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $223.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Provident Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:PROV) by 44,159 shares to 334,110 shares, valued at $7.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 279,902 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95M for 22.88 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $245.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 129,845 shares to 659,985 shares, valued at $85.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 53,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX).