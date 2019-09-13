Ameriprise Financial Has Lowered Holding in Honeywell International (HON) by $101.58 Million as Share Value Rose; As Lowes Companies (LOW) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Alta Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 583,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 9.18 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.60 billion, down from 9.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $167.71. About 2.59 million shares traded or 2.09% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/03/2018 – Global Photonic Sensor Market, 2022 – Key Players are Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – CPSC: HONEYWELL RECALLS HARD HATS DUE TO RISK OF HEAD INJURY; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO ADAMCZYK DOESN’T ANTICIPATE `MEGADEALS’; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery; 08/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach To Produce Cleaner-Burning Transportation Fuels Using Honeywell Technologies; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC; 26/04/2018 – CB Process lnstrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Companies (LOW) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 3,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 207,442 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.93 million, down from 210,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $113.36. About 3.37 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – Home improvement chain Lowe’s CEO to retire; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Move in Interest Rates Likely Higher; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney’s Ellison ‘To Pursue Another Opportunity With Lowe’s Cos.’; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SEES FY EPS $5.40 TO $5.50; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS, DOMESTICALLY, HIGH LEVEL OF HOUSEHOLD DEBT REMAINS A VULNERABILITY; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: 30% CAP ON INTEREST ONLY LENDING SHOULD REMAIN; 23/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE BUILDS ABOUT $1B STAKE IN LOWE’S: CNBC/DJ; 30/05/2018 – Lowe’s bans paint strippers after protest campaign

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 7,698 shares to 91,150 shares, valued at $98.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 1,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. $200,342 worth of stock was bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $23,725 was made by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Twin Cap Mngmt Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,382 shares. Private Trust Com Na holds 28,801 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Blackrock reported 0.23% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Golub Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 2,500 shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 0.13% or 287,581 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). North Star Inv Mngmt holds 0.04% or 3,796 shares. Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Limited Company owns 0.27% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 4.98M shares. Armistice Cap Limited Liability Com holds 343,000 shares or 2.18% of its portfolio. Beese Fulmer Management has 62,222 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.2% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 894,398 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Ww Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.32% stake. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance stated it has 0.05% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 20.84 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $223.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 408,609 shares to 1.64M shares, valued at $436.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global X S&P 500 Cove Call E by 8,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,886 shares, and has risen its stake in Ftv 5 07/01/21.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.86 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.