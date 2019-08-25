Ameriprise Financial Has Increased Its Orange (ORAN) Stake by $846,784 as Market Value Declined; Community West (CWBC) Holder Cutler Capital Management Has Increased Its Position

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Orange (ORAN) by 29.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 52,924 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.09% . The institutional investor held 231,227 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77 million, up from 178,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Orange for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.84. About 409,918 shares traded. Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) has declined 14.07% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ORAN News: 22/03/2018 – Orange Cyberdefense Launches New Mobile Decontamination Terminal For USB Flash Drives; 30/05/2018 – Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Issuance of Additional Orange Book Listable Patent Covering ESKATA; 06/03/2018 – Florida Orange Production Survey Before USDA’s Citrus Report; 05/03/2018 – ORANGE DELEGATE CEO FERNANDEZ NAMED FINANCE EXEC DIRECTOR; 15/05/2018 – Fire at Orange facility in Ivory Coast appears to be criminal act -minister; 04/05/2018 – ORANGE AGM VOTES TO RENEW STEPHANE RICHARD FOR 4-YEAR TERM; 02/05/2018 – ORANGE BUSINESS SERVICES NAMES HELMUT REISINGER CEO; 05/03/2018 – ORANGE RENEWS EXEC COMMITTEE TO ACCELERATE MULTI-SERVICES; 27/03/2018 – Orange to Roll Out Solar Project Targeting African Consumers; 13/03/2018 – Advanced Discovery Named a Relativity Orange-level Best in Service Provider for Sixth Year

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Community West (CWBC) by 40.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 62,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% . The institutional investor held 216,639 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 154,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Community West for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.65. About 5,480 shares traded or 6.20% up from the average. Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) has declined 17.87% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CWBC News: 03/05/2018 Community West B: Business Banker Nathan Raizman Joins Community West Bank 05/03/2018

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc by 677,614 shares to 6.97 million shares, valued at $86.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 185,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 386,678 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 19 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $104,829 activity. BARTLEIN ROBERT bought $4,835 worth of stock or 500 shares. $2,706 worth of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) was bought by STOVESAND KIRK.

