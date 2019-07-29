Ameriprise Financial Has Decreased Position in Alkermes Plc (ALKS) by $7.29 Million; Ford Mtr Co (F) Position Maintained by Edgar Lomax Co

Edgar Lomax Co increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co (F) by 64.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co bought 484,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.84M, up from 749,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 26.72 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 7.33% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 05/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump touts judge’s criticism of Mueller; 25/04/2018 – Sundance Energy Australia Limited Announces Acquisition of Eagle Ford Assets, Equity Raise and Debt Refinancing; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Fire forces Ford to halt F-150 truck production; 17/04/2018 – Spartan Motors’ Utilimaster To Showcase Ford Transit Utility Van Upfit Solution At 2018 NAFA Institute And Expo; 06/03/2018 – Lightning Systems Rolls Out New All-Electric Ford Transit on Schedule at The Work Truck Show, Announces Fuel Cell Version; 12/04/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Ford to ramp up Lincoln rollout in China in bid to catch rivals; 23/04/2018 – Keller Rohrback Files Suit Against Ford and Bosch over Alleged Diesel Emissions Cheating in F-250, F-350, and F-450 Super Duty Trucks; 10/05/2018 – FORD SAYS IT IS NOT EXITING RACING AS IT STOPS SELLING FUSION; 09/05/2018 – Ford: F-150 Production at Kansas City, Mo., Dearborn, Mich., Plants to Be Suspended; 28/04/2018 – Michael Martinez: Ford isn’t just looking at the train station, it’s targeting almost 50 (!) properties totaling at least

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Alkermes Plc (ALKS) by 26.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 202,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 570,670 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.82 million, down from 773,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Alkermes Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.61% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $21.92. About 1.78M shares traded or 28.66% up from the average. Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has declined 45.56% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ALKS News: 16/04/2018 – I’ve queried the FDA on $ALKS. They won’t tell me anything, but if anyone doesn’t think there’s a tidal shift on standards underway at the agency, they’re not paying attention; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Alkermes Rtg, Outlk Stable; New Debt Rated ‘BB’; 13/04/2018 – Alkermes’ Vivitrol Weekly Retail Sales Rose 1.6%: Symphony; 02/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 UPDATED: FDA dismisses Alkermes’ pitch on ‘5461, demanding new depression trials in a damaging setback $ALKS -22%; 10/05/2018 – Alkermes’ Corporate Presentation to be Webcast at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 02/04/2018 – FDA rejects application to review Alkermes’ depression treatment; 23/05/2018 – Alkermes to Present Data on Depression and Schizophrenia Portfolios at Upcoming American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology; 16/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Does an FDA about-face on an Alkermes drug signal a wider policy shift?; 08/05/2018 – Atlas Obscura: Alkermes is a syrupy, spicy liqueur whose bright red color originally came from an unusual source: the scales of; 02/04/2018 – Alkermes: FDA Has Requested Conduct of Bioavailability Study

More notable recent Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Biogen Raises Guidance as It Looks to the Pipeline for Growth – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alkermes Is Still An Attractive Pick – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Alkermes is Now Oversold (ALKS) – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alkermes to expand ALKS 3831 NDA to include manic depression; shares up 3% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Alkermes (ALKS) Up 4.7% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 16, 2019.

Analysts await Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.29 earnings per share, down 262.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Alkermes plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 383.33% negative EPS growth.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dte Energy Co by 25,100 shares to 1.33M shares, valued at $73.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Reit Etf (SCHH) by 263,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 993,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ALKS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 148.89 million shares or 0.09% less from 149.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation owns 4.98 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And holds 0.02% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) or 114,938 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 149,595 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0% or 85,013 shares. Laurion Capital LP has 0.02% invested in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Primecap Mngmt Com Ca reported 0.62% of its portfolio in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Globeflex LP owns 4,067 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 700 shares. Quantbot Technology Lp accumulated 1,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 0.02% or 22,570 shares. Fund Sa holds 0.05% or 181,933 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). 132,091 were accumulated by Sei. Northern Tru Corporation owns 918,192 shares. Amalgamated Bank has invested 0.03% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of The West invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 8.68M shares or 0.1% of the stock. Adage Prtn Group Lc has invested 0.11% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). British Columbia Invest holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 657,621 shares. Hudock Gp Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 8,981 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd has 0.01% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 16,991 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Com has 587,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Personal Cap Advsr holds 0% or 12,696 shares in its portfolio. Orrstown Finance Services holds 0.02% or 1,543 shares. Nomura owns 898,671 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt invested in 58,018 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 253,672 shares in its portfolio. Polaris Greystone Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co Com (NYSE:GM) by 66,475 shares to 282,349 shares, valued at $10.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 750,483 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Com (NYSE:VZ).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $203,238 activity. Shares for $100,038 were bought by THORNTON JOHN L.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ford -3% after light profit forecast – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Detroit automakers prep for UAW talks – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ford a single-digit stock again – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Automakers Post Mixed June Sales Results; GM Eyes Potential Interest Rate Cut – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Are Underestimating Ford’s Progress – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.