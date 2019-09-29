Ameriprise Financial Has Decreased Its Ryder System (R) Stake; Graftech International LTD. (EAF) Shorts Raised By 14.89%

Graftech International LTD. (NYSE:EAF) had an increase of 14.89% in short interest. EAF’s SI was 13.15 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 14.89% from 11.44 million shares previously. With 1.27M avg volume, 10 days are for Graftech International LTD. (NYSE:EAF)’s short sellers to cover EAF’s short positions. The SI to Graftech International LTD.’s float is 21.52%. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $12.79. About 1.68 million shares traded or 38.39% up from the average. GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) has declined 39.89% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EAF News: 23/04/2018 GRAFTECH ANNOUNCES THE CLOSING OF ITS INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING; 07/05/2018 – GrafTech International 1Q EBITDA From Continuing Ops $304.77M; 07/05/2018 – GrafTech International 1Q Net $223.7M; 26/04/2018 – GrafTech Announces Partial Exercise of Overallotment Option in Initial Public Offering; 07/05/2018 – GrafTech International 1Q Adjusted EBITDA From Continuing Ops $310.34M; 07/05/2018 – GrafTech International 1Q EPS 74c

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased Ryder System Inc (R) stake by 2.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 5,946 shares as Ryder System Inc (R)’s stock declined 12.04%. The Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 235,875 shares with $13.75 million value, down from 241,821 last quarter. Ryder System Inc now has $2.71B valuation. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $50.86. About 606,257 shares traded or 16.85% up from the average. Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has declined 30.71% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical R News: 03/04/2018 – Ryder: Deal Includes 109 E-Commerce Fulfillment Facilities Across U.S., Canada; 04/05/2018 – Ryder Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM INC R.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.55 TO $4.80; 30/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Sen Environ Min: Hearing on the Nomination of John L. Ryder of Tennessee to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Carper: EPW Hearing Statement: Nomination of John L. Ryder to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the Tennessee Valle; 18/04/2018 – Ryder Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Ryder Chairman & CEO to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 27/03/2018 – Ryder to Launch Commercial Vehicle-Sharing Platform; 16/04/2018 – Seko Logistics joins truckers adding assembly service to U.S. home deliveries

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, makes, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.72 billion. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. It has a 4.54 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors.

More notable recent GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Owning GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) And Wondering If The 34% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mangrove Partnersâ€™ Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GrafTech Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

More notable recent Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There An Opportunity With CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CF) 24% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” on September 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – S&P Comes Back on Trade Hopes, Housing News – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ryder System Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Ryder Announces Nationwide Launch of Ryder Assist Now, an Industry Leading Approach to Customer Service – Business Wire” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ryder adds capacity in southern part of Texas – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold R shares while 79 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.28 million shares or 1.72% more from 44.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Services accumulated 11,852 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Management holds 190 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 84,218 shares. Moreover, Lpl Financial Limited has 0% invested in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) for 13,103 shares. 131,793 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Alps Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) for 15,114 shares. Petrus Trust Lta stated it has 3,872 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Whittier Tru Co, a California-based fund reported 1,064 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt Corp has invested 0.05% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Burney holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) for 12,768 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) or 129,774 shares.

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased Prshrs S&P Mid 400 Dvd Arist stake by 6,279 shares to 31,368 valued at $1.83M in 2019Q2. It also upped Qep Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) stake by 569,835 shares and now owns 585,735 shares. Usana Health Sciences Inc (NYSE:USNA) was raised too.