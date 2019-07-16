Ameriprise Financial Has Cut Re/Max Holdings (RMAX) Stake by $916,788; Shares Declined; Corda Investment Management Maintains Position in Us Bancorp Com (USB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Re/Max Holdings Inc (RMAX) by 12.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 24,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 167,669 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46M, down from 191,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Re/Max Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $542.43M market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $30.46. About 122,683 shares traded. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) has declined 34.54% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RMAX News: 25/04/2018 – Re/Max Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – After Sluggish 1st Quarter, Chicago-Area Home Sales Heated Up in April Despite Chilly Weather and Continued Shortage of Listings, RE/MAX Reports; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX 1Q ADJ EPS 49C, EST. 37C; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA IN A RANGE OF $103.5 MLN TO $106.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Re/Max Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 10-11; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX Holdings Sees FY Rev $213M-$216M; 06/04/2018 – RE/MAX Shoreline Expands in Maine; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX Holdings 1Q Rev $52.6M; 29/03/2018 – RE/MAX Agents on Average Outsold Competitors by More than 2:1 in Survey; 15/03/2018 Brian Teyssier of RE/MAX Advanced, REALTORS Earns Real Estate’s Premier New Home Sales Certification – Certified New Home Speci

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Us Bancorp Com (USB) by 12.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 44,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 400,739 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.31 million, up from 356,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $53.09. About 3.40 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS; 06/03/2018 – Jensen Investment Management Announces New Shareholder Shannon Contreras; 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28 million and $864.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5,095 shares to 259,288 shares, valued at $19.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 6,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 384,626 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co Com (NYSE:DE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Choate Inv Advsr, Massachusetts-based fund reported 20,007 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 46,982 shares. Wright Investors Service holds 0.69% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 35,583 shares. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.12% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 251,517 shares. The North Carolina-based Salem Counselors Incorporated has invested 0% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 27,725 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 32,481 were accumulated by Zeke Advsrs Ltd Llc. Plante Moran Advisors Ltd accumulated 3,993 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability holds 13,897 shares. Northeast Finance Consultants Incorporated invested in 5,624 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Paloma Partners Management has 0.06% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 49,460 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Llc has 0.48% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 11.21 million shares. Summit Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 5,275 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 12.24 million shares. 1.15M were reported by Aperio Group Limited.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $758,956 activity.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 367,074 shares to 9.76 million shares, valued at $1.55 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 1.30M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK).

Since June 3, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $22.51 million activity. 90,000 shares were bought by Liniger David L., worth $2.91M. Dow Roger J. bought $293,930 worth of stock or 9,100 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold RMAX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 18.50 million shares or 2.83% more from 17.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Confluence Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 140,267 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Capital LP has 33,980 shares. 14,461 were reported by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Corporation. Citigroup reported 0% stake. Burgundy Asset Management has 1.50M shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) or 11,540 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 1,503 shares stake. Bb&T Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Us Bankshares De invested in 0% or 398 shares. 1,564 are owned by Ameritas Invest Prtnrs. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Co accumulated 38,738 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Investments reported 8,383 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Research reported 50,606 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 35,582 shares. Shell Asset Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX).

Analysts await RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to report earnings on August, 1. RMAX’s profit will be $9.62 million for 14.10 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.