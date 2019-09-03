Ameriprise Financial Has Cut Position in Lowe’s Cos (LOW) by $26.59 Million; Shareholder Hallmark Capital Management Boosted Quanta Svcs (PWR) Holding

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (LOW) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 243,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 5.83M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $638.41 million, down from 6.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Lowe’s Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $110.9. About 2.64 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S: CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: HAVE MORE STAFF LOOKING AT CHINA THAN ANY OTHER SINGLE OVERSEAS ECONOMY; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Ellison Will Also Join Board; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Economy Moving in Right Direction; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS 10 PCT CAP ON INVESTMENT LENDING IS NOW REDUNANT GIVEN SLOWDOWN IN LENDING; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS TAX DISCUSSION IMPORTANT BUT NOT THE ONLY FACTOR IN INVESTMENT; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Investors cheer changing of the guard at Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Pershing Square Joins Fellow Activist D.E. Shaw in Lowe’s; 20/03/2018 – Richland Source: Mansfield police K9 facility receives donation from Lowe’s for renovations

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 263.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 17,936 shares as the company's stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 24,747 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $934,000, up from 6,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $32.79. About 434,444 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500.

More important recent Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Uber Cannibal Stocks Underperform but Continue to Buy Back Stock – Yahoo Finance" on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: "With EPS Growth And More, Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance", Finance.Yahoo.com published: "We Think Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance" on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 55% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74M and $916.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Financial Select Sector Spdr E (XLF) by 14,691 shares to 19,383 shares, valued at $498,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,822 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Lowe's (LOW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance" on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Increased 115% – Yahoo Finance" published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "3 Positives For Abercrombie – Seeking Alpha" on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: "Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 3, 2019 – Benzinga" published on September 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com's news article titled: "Newark Airport Loses 1 Low-Fare Carrier and Quickly Gains Another – The Motley Fool" with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 20.39 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R, worth $950,538. On Wednesday, June 19 the insider Frieson Donald bought $200,342.