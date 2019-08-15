Ameriprise Financial Has Cut Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Position; First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Sentiment Is 1.22

First Internet Bancorp (INBK) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 39 investment professionals increased or opened new equity positions, while 32 sold and reduced holdings in First Internet Bancorp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 6.89 million shares, down from 7.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding First Internet Bancorp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 26 Increased: 28 New Position: 11.

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased Huron Consulting Group Inc (HURN) stake by 45.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 21,229 shares as Huron Consulting Group Inc (HURN)’s stock rose 24.56%. The Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 25,763 shares with $1.22M value, down from 46,992 last quarter. Huron Consulting Group Inc now has $1.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $60.57. About 61,647 shares traded. Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) has risen 39.52% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HURN News: 01/05/2018 – HURON CONSULTING 1Q REV. $193.7M, EST. $181.5M; 29/03/2018 Huron Amends and Extends Senior Secured Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – Huron Consulting Backs FY Rev $720M-$760M; 29/03/2018 – HURON AMENDS & EXTENDS SR SECURED CREDIT LINE; 15/05/2018 – Huron Consulting Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Huron Consulting; 03/04/2018 – Dir Moody Sells 804 Of Huron Consulting Group Inc; 01/05/2018 – HURON CONSULTING 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 19C, EST. 48C; 27/04/2018 – Huron Consulting Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding firm for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $182.96 million. The firm offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing accounts, money market accounts, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 8.69 P/E ratio. It also provides loans to individuals, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans; and loans to commercial clients, such as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, public and single tenant lease financing, investor commercial real estate and construction loans, lines of credit, term loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and municipal lending and leasing products, as well as corporate credit card and treasury management services.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $21,110 activity.

Analysts await First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 13.11% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.61 per share. INBK’s profit will be $5.28M for 8.67 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by First Internet Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.67% negative EPS growth.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. holds 2.92% of its portfolio in First Internet Bancorp for 826,776 shares. Signia Capital Management Llc owns 113,361 shares or 2.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perritt Capital Management Inc has 1.18% invested in the company for 163,140 shares. The Colorado-based Jbf Capital Inc. has invested 0.57% in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 376,287 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.60, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold HURN shares while 38 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 20.03 million shares or 0.29% less from 20.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bankshares Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN). Advisors Asset Management Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN). Alliancebernstein LP invested in 32,600 shares or 0% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 0% in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN). Sg Americas Ltd Com accumulated 5,731 shares or 0% of the stock. Blair William Il holds 0% of its portfolio in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) for 65 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 3,310 shares. Sei Invs invested in 0% or 24,756 shares. Eagle Boston Investment Management holds 0.13% in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) or 6,143 shares. Mcclain Value Limited Liability Corp has 60,277 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN). Vanguard Group has invested 0% in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN). Captrust Financial Advsr holds 0% in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) or 97 shares. 1,867 were reported by Ameritas Investment Partners. Hillsdale Inv Management has 11,800 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased Kaman Corp (NYSE:KAMN) stake by 16,663 shares to 444,748 valued at $25.98M in 2019Q1. It also upped Caesars Entertainment Corp (Prn) stake by 2.00M shares and now owns 15.80 million shares. Yamana Gold Inc (NYSE:AUY) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Huron Consulting (NASDAQ:HURN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Huron Consulting has $60 highest and $57 lowest target. $58.50’s average target is -3.42% below currents $60.57 stock price. Huron Consulting had 4 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Barrington. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. Barrington maintained Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating.

