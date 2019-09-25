Ameriprise Financial Has Cut Berry Global Group (BERY) Stake by $1.32 Million as Share Value Declined; Five9 (FIVN) Holder Oak Ridge Investments Has Boosted Position

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 79.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 25,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The institutional investor held 6,392 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $336,000, down from 31,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.34B market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $40.38. About 300,774 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 26.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 46,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 221,156 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.34 million, up from 174,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $54.7. About 147,294 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 3.0C TO 4.0C, EST. 3.6C; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M; 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 14,041 shares to 156,781 shares, valued at $10.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amphenol Corp New Cl A (NYSE:APH) by 21,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,158 shares, and cut its stake in Stifel Finl Corp Com (NYSE:SF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold BERY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 110.95 million shares or 4.31% less from 115.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hilton Ltd Liability Co owns 0.02% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 2,853 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 14,466 shares. 3,400 are held by Fuller And Thaler Asset Management. Penn Mgmt Co invested in 28,080 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Kemnay Advisory Svcs Inc holds 0.54% or 41,732 shares. Lorber David A invested in 1,519 shares. Prudential Plc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 826,900 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Castleark Management Limited Liability Com invested in 165,290 shares. Atwood & Palmer Incorporated invested in 1.12% or 158,128 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Co accumulated 299,937 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 175,000 shares. Citigroup owns 178,121 shares. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp owns 700,000 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Com accumulated 11,084 shares.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $223.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 143,172 shares to 751,910 shares, valued at $6.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lydall Inc (NYSE:LDL) by 25,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 277,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Optinose Inc.

