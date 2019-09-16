Ameriprise Financial Has Boosted Its Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Holding; Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Sellers Increased By 9.17% Their Shorts

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) stake by 6.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ameriprise Financial Inc acquired 12,028 shares as Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI)’s stock declined 5.67%. The Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 206,429 shares with $9.51M value, up from 194,401 last quarter. Eldorado Resorts Inc now has $3.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $43.33. About 1.03M shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – INTENDS TO FUND DEAL USING CASH FROM PREVIOUS ASSET SALES, CASH FROM ONGOING OPS AND BORROWINGS; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Sees Deal Closing 4Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.85B; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – EXPECT TO REALIZE $40 MLN OF SYNERGIES IN FIRST YEAR OF OWNERSHIP; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO AND GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES TO PAY TROPICANA FEE OF $92.5 MLN; 16/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS ELDORADO RESORTS ‘B+’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – MGM RESORTS WILL RECEIVE ITS 50 PERCENT SHARE OF NET PROCEEDS AFTER CERTAIN TRANSACTION COSTS, OR APPROXIMATELY $162 MLN; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, TROPICANA TO PAY FEE OF $92.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Reports First Quarter Net Revenue of $440.2 Million, Operating Income of $54.2 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) had an increase of 9.17% in short interest. CRZO's SI was 18.72M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 9.17% from 17.15 million shares previously. With 3.66M avg volume, 5 days are for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO)'s short sellers to cover CRZO's short positions. The stock increased 19.53% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $10.22. About 8.48M shares traded or 50.65% up from the average. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Eldorado Resorts has $65 highest and $42 lowest target. $55.75’s average target is 28.66% above currents $43.33 stock price. Eldorado Resorts had 7 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Roth Capital. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Wednesday, March 20.

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased Photronics Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB) stake by 297,932 shares to 1.29M valued at $10.58M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Illumina Inc (Prn) stake by 3.00M shares and now owns 6.50M shares. Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold ERI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 72.73 million shares or 16.55% more from 62.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,217 were accumulated by Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Co. Tower (Trc) reported 11,310 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Ltd reported 15,000 shares. 84,063 are held by Oberweis Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Silver Point Capital Lp has invested 10.68% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). 6,636 are held by Van Eck Associate Corporation. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). Dupont Capital Management holds 6,105 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,884 shares stake. Ancora Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.19% or 100,035 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Rech Inc reported 10,850 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc has invested 0.01% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). Federated Pa holds 0.01% or 90,835 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0% or 85,337 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Carrizo Oil \u0026 Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Carrizo Oil \u0026 Gas has $1900 highest and $1500 lowest target. $16.67’s average target is 63.11% above currents $10.22 stock price. Carrizo Oil \u0026 Gas had 8 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gas and oil primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $945.89 million. The firm holds interests in gas and oil plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Delaware Basin in West Texas; the Niobrara Formation in Colorado; the Utica Shale in Ohio; and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. It has a 1.62 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2015, it had proved gas and oil reserves of 200.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 667 gross productive gas and oil wells.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 89.80 million shares or 0.01% more from 89.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Interest Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 154,001 shares. Corecommodity Management Lc invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Columbia Pacific Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 5.23% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Van Eck Associate Corporation reported 6,552 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 0.02% stake. 1.13M were reported by Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability. Ameriprise Fincl owns 1.17 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parametric Associate Ltd Company has invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Moreover, Gsa Capital Prns Llp has 0.05% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Nuveen Asset Management Llc owns 378,143 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 32,100 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 8,368 shares. Icon Advisers invested in 129,800 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Swiss Bankshares holds 170,439 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv invested in 434 shares.