Ameriprise Financial Cut Its Luminex (LMNX) Position as Share Price Declined; Bernzott Capital Advisors Increased Its Stake in Mistras (MG) by $10.19 Million

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Luminex Corp (LMNX) by 8.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 28,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% . The institutional investor held 295,808 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.81 million, down from 324,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Luminex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $975.56 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.69. About 192,607 shares traded. Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) has declined 32.99% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNX News: 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP LMNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $310 MLN TO $316 MLN; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX SEES FY REV. $310.0M TO $316M, EST. $313.0M; 07/05/2018 – Luminex Backs FY18 Rev $310M-$316M; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX SEES 2Q REV. $78.5M TO $80M, EST. $80.0M; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q Rev $82.7M; 16/04/2018 – Luminex Corporation First Quarter Earnings Release Scheduled for May 7, 2018; 02/05/2018 – ST Denis J Villere & Company Exits Position in Luminex; 03/04/2018 Luminex Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX 1Q ADJ EPS 25C, EST. 26C; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q EPS 30c

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Mistras (MG) by 65.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 783,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.01% . The institutional investor held 1.99M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.45M, up from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Mistras for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $421.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $14.73. About 45,775 shares traded. Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) has declined 25.90% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MG News: 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – COMPANY’S 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC MG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $715 MLN TO $730 MLN; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – IN 2018, ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 22% TO 30% OVER 2017, TO BETWEEN $78 MLN AND $83 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Mistras 4Q Rev $187.6M; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 4Q REV. $187.6M, EST. $179.8M; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 4Q EPS 3C; 12/03/2018 Mistras 4Q EPS 3c; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – COMPLETED INITIAL ASSESSMENT OF 2017 TAX REFORM ACT; EXPECTS ITS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE BETWEEN 30% TO 32% FOR 2018; 07/05/2018 – Mistras Backs 2018 Rev $715M-$730M; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 1Q EPS 10C

Since March 14, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $810,483 activity. Wolk Jonathan H bought $48,731 worth of stock or 3,546 shares. On Thursday, March 14 the insider DEBENEDICTIS NICHOLAS bought $278,540.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold MG shares while 19 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 15.36 million shares or 2.19% more from 15.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Bernzott reported 1.99M shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd reported 472,540 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp holds 1.96M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 4,082 shares. 220,897 were reported by Northern. The Switzerland-based Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 11,130 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York stated it has 0.03% in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Parametric Port Assoc reported 0% of its portfolio in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Vanguard Gru owns 1.52 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Philadelphia Trust reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Citigroup invested 0% in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Broad Run Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.59% or 971,558 shares. Bank Of America De has 135,549 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67M and $826.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 50,030 shares to 201,966 shares, valued at $23.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Generac (NYSE:GNRC) by 80,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 417,486 shares, and cut its stake in Epam Systems (NYSE:EPAM).

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) by 6,880 shares to 156,857 shares, valued at $7.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME) by 43,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS).

