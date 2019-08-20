Ameriprise Financial Cut Its Cousins Properties (CUZ) Position as Market Valuation Declined; Cs Mckee LP Position In Expedia Group (EXPE) Was Has Lifted

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) by 59.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 1.60M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.62% . The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.36 million, down from 2.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Cousins Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.55. About 538,055 shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 4.09% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR 15C; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC SAYS 2018 NET INCOME AND FFO GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 19c; 27/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Former COO boomerangs back to Cousins Properties boardroom; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES KEEPS 2018 NET AND FFO GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q EPS 4c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cousins Properties Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUZ); 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone To Board Of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone to Bd of Directors

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Expedia Group (EXPE) by 37.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 47,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 173,430 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.64 million, up from 125,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Expedia Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $130.8. About 2.58M shares traded or 55.14% up from the average. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 27/04/2018 – Expedia to Spend More on Social Media Ads Despite Facebook Woes; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.91; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 36C, EST. LOSS/SHR 48C; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY GROSS BOOKINGS, INCLUDING HOMEAWAY, INCREASED $3.6 BILLION OR 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $27.2 BILLION; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $124B, EST. $116.4M; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.36; 05/04/2018 – Shep Announces New Addition to 2018 Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 6.25% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CUZ’s profit will be $99.81 million for 12.70 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cousins Properties Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.23% negative EPS growth.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asml Holding Nv (NASDAQ:ASML) by 8,498 shares to 122,398 shares, valued at $23.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icici Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 30,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.92M shares, and has risen its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX).