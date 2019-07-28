Ameriprise Financial Com Usd0.01 (AMP) Shares Rose While Ftb Advisors Increased Holding by $778,496; As Principal Financial Group (PFG) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Trimmed Its Stake by $28.31 Million

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc Com Usd0.01 (AMP) by 10.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 6,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,601 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.40 million, up from 59,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ameriprise Financial Inc Com Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $149.93. About 1.02M shares traded or 17.41% up from the average. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has risen 2.37% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 14/03/2018 – Ameriprise Study: Investors Across Five Decades Feel Confident About Their Financial Journey, Despite Setbacks and Fears; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adj EPS $3.70; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Net $594M; 09/04/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle Investments Expands Municipal Bond Offerings; 30/04/2018 – CommSec: Beach Energy $BPT rose most in April while $AMP was the worst performer on the #ASX 200 over the month. Source: Blo…; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q ROE Ex-AOCI 28.3%; 30/04/2018 – ‘It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride’ for AMP investors: Morningstar; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE AUM $887B; 30/04/2018 – “It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride for the next six months, twelve months, probably even longer for investors in AMP,” said Morningstar Analyst David Ellis; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER NET REV. $3.11B, EST. $3.08B

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Principal Financial Group (PFG) by 69.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 566,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 249,724 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.53 million, down from 815,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Principal Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $60.68. About 1.67M shares traded or 35.18% up from the average. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 7.33% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 23/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Principal Global CEO Sees a Trade War as Market Outlier (Video); 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL ALSO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER ON COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP CO – FOR FISCAL 2018, PFG TIGHTENS ITS FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OUTLOOK FOR GROWTH TO A RANGE OF 9% TO 11%; 18/04/2018 – Principal Recommends Shareholders Reject Second Round of Mini-Tender Offers by Baker Mills LLC; 30/05/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP – ROBUSTWEALTH WILL REMAIN UNDER MANAGEMENT OF MIKE KERINS, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, AS PART OF PRINCIPAL; 01/05/2018 – Principal Expands Financial Wellness Re; 29/05/2018 – VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS – ALLISON DORVAL, VP OF FINANCE, WILL ASSUME ROLES OF PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – Guaranteed income streams can increase retirement confidence; 02/05/2018 – Principal Names New Chief Human Resources Officer

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archrock by 460,530 shares to 612,830 shares, valued at $6.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 15,033 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Parker (NYSE:PH).

