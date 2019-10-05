Ameriprise Financial Boosted Knoll (KNL) Holding; Howe & Rusling Lifted Its Occidental Pete (OXY) Holding

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased Knoll Inc (KNL) stake by 32.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ameriprise Financial Inc acquired 110,977 shares as Knoll Inc (KNL)’s stock rose 13.69%. The Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 456,277 shares with $10.49M value, up from 345,300 last quarter. Knoll Inc now has $1.20B valuation. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $24.08. About 259,296 shares traded or 13.10% up from the average. Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) has risen 14.55% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KNL News: 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: KNOLL 1Q EPS 31C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 33C; 22/03/2018 – Knoll: Cogan Will Succeed Burton Staniar at May 8 Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – Knoll: Staniar Will Retire as Chairman, Director; 22/03/2018 – KNOLL: CHAIRMAN BURTON B. STANIAR WILL RETIRE MAY 8; 29/03/2018 – AJC Commemorates Mireille Knoll, Murdered French Holocaust Survivor; 22/03/2018 – Knoll, Inc. Announces Succession Plan for Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Mireille Knoll, Murdered Holocaust Survivor, Is Honored in Paris; 25/04/2018 – Knoll 2Q Net $15.3M; 25/04/2018 – KNOLL 1Q EPS 31C, EST. 33C; 04/04/2018 – Knoll Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Howe & Rusling Inc increased Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) stake by 5153.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Howe & Rusling Inc acquired 22,365 shares as Occidental Pete Corp (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Howe & Rusling Inc holds 22,799 shares with $1.15 million value, up from 434 last quarter. Occidental Pete Corp now has $38.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $43.07. About 5.05 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Among 10 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Occidental Petroleum has $70 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.25’s average target is 28.28% above currents $43.07 stock price. Occidental Petroleum had 19 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, August 27 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral”. Mizuho downgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) rating on Monday, April 22. Mizuho has “Neutral” rating and $70 target. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 19. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, August 23. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of OXY in report on Tuesday, August 13 to “Underweight” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 22 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, October 4. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Jefferies downgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) rating on Monday, April 29. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $6600 target.

