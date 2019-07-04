Ameriprise Financial Boosted Its Wabash National (WNC) Stake; Majedie Asset Management LTD Raised Its Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) Position

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased Wabash National Corp (WNC) stake by 15.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ameriprise Financial Inc acquired 133,351 shares as Wabash National Corp (WNC)’s stock rose 1.41%. The Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 980,815 shares with $13.29 million value, up from 847,464 last quarter. Wabash National Corp now has $868.53 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.67. About 133,716 shares traded. Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) has declined 28.92% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WNC News: 01/05/2018 – WABASH NATIONAL BOOSTS YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – Wabash National May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – WABASH NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 33C; 19/04/2018 – Wabash National Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Wabash Valley Power, Ranger Power boost Illinois solar energy in 99MW landmark deal; 22/04/2018 – DJ Wabash National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WNC); 05/03/2018 – Wabash Selects Mimosa’s Fiber-Fast Wireless Solutions to Deliver Ultra-Broadband Services; 22/05/2018 – WNC Completes Renovation and New Construction of 73-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Northern Louisiana; 24/04/2018 – Jenny Netzer Joins WNC’s Board of Advisors; 01/05/2018 – Wabash Natl 1Q EPS 35c

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) stake by 35.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Majedie Asset Management Ltd acquired 32,607 shares as Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM)’s stock declined 15.26%. The Majedie Asset Management Ltd holds 123,895 shares with $4.77M value, up from 91,288 last quarter. Sociedad Quimica Minera De C now has $7.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.79. About 519,355 shares traded. Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 38.84% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 16/03/2018 – New Chile govt undecided on blocking SQM sale to China firms -official; 16/03/2018 – NEW CHILE GOVERNMENT MULLING WHETHER TO BACK MOVE TO BLOCK SQM STAKE SALE TO CHINESE LITHIUM FIRM -TOP GOVT OFFICIAL; 15/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: China’s Tianqi nears $4.3 billion deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM; 02/04/2018 – SQM HOLDING COMPANIES CALL EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS; 17/05/2018 – Chile gov’t to respect FNE regulator ruling on Tianqi – minister; 17/05/2018 – China’s Tianqi Lithium to buy a quarter of Chile’s SQM for $4.1 bln; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Prime-2 rating to Nutrien’s commercial paper program; 15/05/2018 – Exclusive: China’s Tianqi nears deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM; 09/03/2018 – Chile Seeks Antitrust Intervention in Tianqi Bid for SQM Stake; 15/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S TIANQI LITHIUM 002466.SZ NEARING DEAL TO BUY 24-PCT STAKE IN CHILE’S SQM SQMa.SN FOR ABOUT $4.3 BLN

More notable recent Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) news were published by: Investingnews.com which released: “Lithium Producers Talk Prices, Demand and Challenges – Investing News Network” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lithium Miners News For The Month Of June 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SQM: More Pain Ahead For Lithium – Seeking Alpha” on May 27, 2019. More interesting news about Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Investingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Will Lithium Hydroxide Really Overtake Lithium Carbonate? – Investing News Network” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sociedad Quimica y Minera had 12 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of SQM in report on Friday, March 1 to “Neutral” rating. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Friday, May 24 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by J.P. Morgan. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The stock of Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Deutsche Bank.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 32,674 shares to 123,909 valued at $12.55 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) stake by 9,718 shares and now owns 77,057 shares. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc was reduced too.

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased Hsbc Holdings Plc (NYSE:HSBC) stake by 92,876 shares to 1.75 million valued at $70.57M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) stake by 202,406 shares and now owns 570,670 shares. Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Wabash National (NYSE:WNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Wabash National had 8 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Friday, March 1 with “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by OTR Global on Friday, January 25 to “Mixed”. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, March 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold WNC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 50.38 million shares or 0.49% less from 50.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 1,887 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement invested in 146,291 shares or 0% of the stock. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 4,011 shares. Ifrah Financial Inc accumulated 12,434 shares. 51,793 are held by Raymond James And Associate. Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York, a New York-based fund reported 8,944 shares. Salem Inv Counselors Inc has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC). Secor Advsrs Lp has 0.07% invested in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC). Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 9,069 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kestrel Invest Management invested 1.72% of its portfolio in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC). Moreover, D E Shaw & has 0% invested in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC). Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 35,654 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hl Fincl Services Limited Liability Corp reported 159,379 shares. Matarin Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.88% in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC). Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC).