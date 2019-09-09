Ameriprise Financial Boosted Its Position in Scansource (SCSC) by $1.20 Million; Winslow Capital Management Lifted Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $9.22 Million

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 5,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 664,836 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 billion, up from 659,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – Amazon Leads Stampede of Smaller-Budget Studios at Theater Show; 29/03/2018 – New Relic Delivers Confidence and Speed to Enterprises Adopting Amazon Web Services; 13/03/2018 – Leclerc, fearing Amazon, to launch Paris food delivery service; 16/04/2018 – In a tweet on Monday, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos praised the reporting team at the Washington Post for their Pulitzer Prize win; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s has been looking to drive traffic through creative partnerships, including with Aldi and Amazon; 19/04/2018 – Bezos Touts Amazon’s 100 Million Prime Members to Shareholders; 30/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR AMAZON TO HAVE AN INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIR FAILS – COMPANY SPOKESMAN; 23/05/2018 – Amazon Web Services to invest in Chile for the long-term -executive; 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: REAL ISSUES W/ AMAZON, NOT THE ONES TRUMP GOING AFTER; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ocado’s robot army courts global food retailers

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Scansource Inc (SCSC) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 34,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 246,854 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84 million, up from 212,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Scansource Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $720.63M market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $28.55. About 99,767 shares traded. ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) has declined 16.28% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical SCSC News: 08/05/2018 – SCANSOURCE 3Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 70C; 23/04/2018 – DJ ScanSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCSC); 15/03/2018 MITEL EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH SCAN; 06/04/2018 – ScanSource Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource Sees 4Q EPS 48c-EPS 54c; 08/05/2018 – SCANSOURCE SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 74C TO 80C, EST. 78C; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource 3Q EPS 42c; 11/04/2018 – Salient Systems Partners with ScanSource Networking and Security to Offer Industry Leading Video Management Solutions; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource Sees 4Q Adj EPS 74c-Adj EPS 80c; 15/05/2018 – Five ScanSource Leaders Recognized as 2018 CRN Women of the Channel

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 9,506 shares to 490,954 shares, valued at $280.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 9,719 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,061 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meyer Handelman owns 7,784 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Sadoff Mngmt Limited stated it has 362 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 8,853 were reported by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Incorporated Ca. Moreover, Mason Street Advisors Limited Com has 2.17% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nwi Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 80,000 shares or 3.73% of all its holdings. Incline Global Ltd Company holds 5% or 13,986 shares in its portfolio. Stock Yards Commercial Bank & holds 1.66% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 9,600 shares. The Florida-based Aviance Capital Prns Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Callahan Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ftb Advsr has 2,652 shares. Tdam Usa Inc has 0.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,062 shares. Investec Asset North America owns 2,298 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Beech Hill Incorporated invested in 2,956 shares. Delaware-based Lau Associate Limited Co has invested 0.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). De Burlo Grp Incorporated accumulated 7,064 shares.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cavco Industries Inc (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 212,734 shares to 153,028 shares, valued at $17.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Republic Bank/Ca (NYSE:FRC) by 80,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 437,264 shares, and cut its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold SCSC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.11 million shares or 0.98% less from 24.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 2,702 shares or 0% of the stock. Gru reported 0% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) for 7,170 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.02% or 39,649 shares. Denali Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested 0% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 43,911 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 38,855 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 9,500 are held by Mgmt. Victory Capital Mngmt holds 0% or 48,237 shares in its portfolio. Hussman Strategic reported 65,000 shares. Kbc Gru Nv accumulated 0% or 15,942 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 20,725 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt has 0.02% invested in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) for 230,429 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs holds 0% of its portfolio in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) for 2,089 shares. Alabama-based Regions Financial has invested 0% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC).