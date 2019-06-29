Ameriprise Financial Boosted Its M/I Homes (MHO) Position by $312,182 as Shares Rose; Shareholder South Dakota Investment Council Has Upped Deluxe (DLX) Holding

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 12,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 265,737 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.07 million, up from 253,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $786.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $28.54. About 460,943 shares traded or 120.13% up from the average. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 0.17% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 246.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 36,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,314 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, up from 14,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $40.66. About 1.85M shares traded or 449.48% up from the average. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 42.49% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.92% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 09/05/2018 – DELUXE CORP – ACQUIRED LOGOMIX FOR $43 MLN IN AN ALL CASH TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp CEO Lee Schram to Retire; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – A CEO SUCCESSION COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD HAS BEEN FORMED TO LEAD CEO SUCCESSION PROCESS; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $55 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $55 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP DLX.N SAYS CEO LEE SCHRAM TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q EPS $1.31; 30/03/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Deluxe hires ad agency Nina Hale; 16/03/2018 Deluxe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) by 134,129 shares to 254,092 shares, valued at $7.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard High Dvd Yield Etf (VYM) by 909,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.51M shares, and cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Tips Etf (SCHP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Asset has 0% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). American Intl Group Inc holds 20,507 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Campbell Adviser Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.1% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Invesco Limited has invested 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Art Advisors Ltd holds 0.03% or 19,273 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 364,772 shares. Ameriprise Finance invested 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Principal Finance has 0.01% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 221,156 shares. 28,000 are held by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Commerce Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Brandywine Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Gemmer Asset Lc holds 177 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation accumulated 456,471 shares or 0% of the stock. 33,344 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys.

