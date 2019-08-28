Ameriprise Financial Boosted Hyster (HY) Stake; 2 Analysts Covering ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased Hyster (HY) stake by 66.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ameriprise Financial Inc acquired 14,500 shares as Hyster (HY)’s stock rose 4.74%. The Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 36,270 shares with $2.26M value, up from 21,770 last quarter. Hyster now has $890.07M valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 47,676 shares traded. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) has declined 3.92% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HY News: 19/03/2018 Rosneft says repayments from Venezuela are “proceeding on schedule” #OOTT – ! $IG $HY; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, United Financial, Cadiz, Spark Energy, First Citiz; 21/04/2018 – DJ HYSTER YALE MATERIALS HANDLING CL , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018; 09/05/2018 – HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING INC – BOARD INCREASED ITS REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND FROM 30.25 CENTS TO 31.0 CENTS PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING INC – ON MARCH 14, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S $200.0 MLN ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT TERM LOAN – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Hyster-Yale Materials 1Q EPS 90c; 09/05/2018 – Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – BALLARD & HYSTER-YALE SIGN SUPPLY PACT; 01/05/2018 – HYSTER-YALE 1Q EPS 90C, EST. 86C; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive: Bond giant Pimco to seal £5.5bn purchase of Bradford & Bingley mortgages from British taxpayers. Announcement expected in coming days. – ! $IG $HY

Among 5 analysts covering ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. ManpowerGroup has $110 highest and $8300 lowest target. $99.60’s average target is 24.02% above currents $80.31 stock price. ManpowerGroup had 9 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, July 22. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 22 by Bank of America. The stock of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, July 22. Credit Suisse downgraded the shares of MAN in report on Thursday, July 11 to “Underperform” rating. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $110 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. See ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) latest ratings:

22/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $96.0000 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $96.0000 New Target: $99.0000 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $114.0000 New Target: $110.0000 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $88.0000 New Target: $83.0000 Downgrade

12/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Initiates Coverage On

13/03/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy New Target: $110 Maintain

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

The stock increased 1.80% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $80.31. About 131,614 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 1.57% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 13/03/2018 – U.S. Labor Market Tightens as Employers Report Sustained Demand for Skilled Workers; 22/03/2018 – ManpowerGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Poland Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.42B; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP INC – EARNINGS PER SHARE IN QUARTER WERE POSITIVELY IMPACTED 14 CENTS BY CHANGES IN FOREIGN CURRENCIES COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 20/03/2018 – ManpowerGroup Hong Kong Recognized as Industry Leader for Doing Well by Doing Good; 16/05/2018 – Everest Group Names ManpowerGroup Solutions as Global Leader in Recruitment Process Outsourcing for 8th Consecutive Year; 12/03/2018 – Romania Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 12/03/2018 – Singapore 2Q Manpower Net Employment Outlook at 16% (Table); 04/05/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP BOOSTS DIV TO $1.01/SHR FROM 93C, EST. $1.00

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ManpowerGroup Inc. shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 52.29 million shares or 5.52% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 1.91 million shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 11,891 shares. Brant Point Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.29% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Raymond James And accumulated 55,121 shares. Smith Salley & Assocs reported 4,477 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 461 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 5,912 shares. Dupont Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 5,333 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Globeflex L P has invested 0.21% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Northern Tru Corp accumulated 788,426 shares. Capital Rech Global accumulated 693,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Heartland Advsr invested in 71,700 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Seatown Holdings Pte Limited holds 37,369 shares.

ManpowerGroup Inc. provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company has market cap of $4.57 billion. The companyÂ’s recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions. It has a 10.04 P/E ratio. It also offers various assessment services; career management; training and development services; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

More notable recent ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bargain With 11% Shareholder Yield: ManpowerGroup – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sony, Marvel break up Spider-Man partnership – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Sony to buy video game company with Durham operation – Triangle Business Journal” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chewy: Unleashing Man’s Best Trend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “We Think Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) CEO Colin Wilson on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Those Who Purchased Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 30% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dividends Are Safe At CLOs Eagle Point Credit, Oxford Lane Capital – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) 1-H Y 2019 Results Confirm Guidence with Improved Free Cash Flow – Live Trading News” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Declares Quarterly Dividend – Stockhouse” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold HY shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 8.08% less from 8.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 129,753 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Management. Ameritas accumulated 907 shares. Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.01% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Legal General Grp Public Limited invested in 5,046 shares. Winslow Asset Management invested in 93,988 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust, a Switzerland-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Susquehanna Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 5,737 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 10,540 shares. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Company has 0% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 294,544 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 18,526 shares. 874,740 are held by Vanguard. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 85,659 shares. 10,070 were reported by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has invested 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). 6,611 were reported by Group Inc.