Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Stock Value Declined While Lyrical Asset Management LP Cut by $13.07 Million Its Holding; Monroe Bank & Trust Stake in Omnicell (OMCL) Has Trimmed as Share Price Declined

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 13.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 3,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 22,447 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93 million, down from 25,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $73.72. About 205,860 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 90,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 2.40 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $348.61 million, down from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ameriprise Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $147.43. About 1.10M shares traded or 5.78% up from the average. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 05/03/2018 – Ameriprise Settles SEC Mutual Fund Charges — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q ROE Ex-AOCI 28.3%; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $3.70, EST. $3.46; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adj EPS $3.70; 24/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Earns Top Marks for Customer Service; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Estimates 2018 Adj Operating Effective Tax Rate 17% to 19%; 30/04/2018 – “It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride for the next six months, twelve months, probably even longer for investors in AMP,” said Morningstar Analyst David Ellis; 13/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC REPORTS 11.95 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameriprise Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMP); 28/03/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL CUTS KINEPOLIS HOLDING TO LESS THAN 3%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold OMCL shares while 69 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 38.78 million shares or 2.26% more from 37.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks, a Kansas-based fund reported 17,100 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 27,974 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.06% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 745,480 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). United Ser Automobile Association owns 9,830 shares. Bancshares Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 239,791 shares. 19 are owned by Tarbox Family Office Incorporated. Sfe Investment Counsel has invested 0.32% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt, California-based fund reported 338,135 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation holds 223,427 shares. Reilly Ltd Liability reported 177 shares stake. Kbc Grp Nv invested in 0.01% or 15,243 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Conestoga Cap Advsr has 1.58 million shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 682,598 shares.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.25M for 36.14 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $3.99 earnings per share, up 6.68% or $0.25 from last year’s $3.74 per share. AMP’s profit will be $522.17 million for 9.24 P/E if the $3.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.06 actual earnings per share reported by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMP shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 99.14 million shares or 1.49% less from 100.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Earnest Partners Llc has invested 0% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Legacy Private Trust Commerce holds 0.38% or 22,905 shares. Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.02% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Advisory Services Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 6,441 shares. State Bank Of America De stated it has 832,219 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Johnson Fincl Gp stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 127,436 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Sit Invest Assoc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 26,210 shares. Federated Investors Pa has 0.03% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 80,774 shares. M&R reported 39 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gamco Investors Et Al owns 19,489 shares. Chevy Chase reported 0.07% stake. Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership holds 6,455 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.