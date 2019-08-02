Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Stock Price Declined While Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed by $372,864 Its Holding; Huntington Bancshares Com (HBAN) Shareholder Beese Fulmer Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding by $405,924

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com (HBAN) by 7.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc sold 33,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 395,608 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02M, down from 429,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.45. About 1.11M shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 2,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 224,697 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.78M, down from 227,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Ameriprise Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $137.53. About 165,454 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE AUM $887B; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c; 19/04/2018 – DoJ CA Central: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and; 05/03/2018 Columbia Threadneedle Investments Launches Columbia Overseas Core Fund; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $3.70, EST. $3.46; 30/04/2018 – CommSec: Beach Energy $BPT rose most in April while $AMP was the worst performer on the #ASX 200 over the month. Source: Blo…; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q ROE Ex-AOCI 28.3%; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RAISED 8 PERCENT TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHR FROM 83C, EST. 92C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold AMP shares while 196 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 100.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Armstrong Shaw Ct owns 2,020 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Twin Capital stated it has 10,170 shares. M&T Savings Bank Corp accumulated 24,578 shares. The Texas-based Highland Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.11% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Boothbay Fund Limited Co holds 1,630 shares. Sun Life Fincl Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated owns 9,187 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 1,583 shares. Kbc Nv invested in 61,577 shares. Everence Management holds 2,290 shares. Cipher Capital LP reported 3,450 shares. Webster State Bank N A has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Benjamin F Edwards And Company reported 100 shares.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $9.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 17,337 shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $163.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 5,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $3.96 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.22 from last year’s $3.74 per share. AMP’s profit will be $530.27 million for 8.68 P/E if the $3.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.06 actual EPS reported by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.46% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $342.49 million for 10.19 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.