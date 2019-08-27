Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Shareholder United Capital Financial Advisers Cut Its Holding; Benedict Financial Advisors Stake In Coca (KO) Was Has Increased

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 14.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 12,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 99,701 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67 million, up from 86,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.69. About 9.17 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Operations; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola sales fizz after reboot of diet brand; 07/03/2018 – RICOH FURTHER PLANS TO SELL ITS EQUITY STAKE IN A DISTRIBUTOR FOR SOFT-DRINK MAKER COCA-COLA FOR ABOUT 56 BILLION YEN – NIKKEI; 08/03/2018 – @petenajarian may be basking in sunny Hawaii, but that’s not stopping him from giving his Fast Pitch on $KO; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC 1Q Volumes Increased by 2.3%; 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES EBITDA MARGIN AT SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Coca-Cola’s Aa3/P-1 Ratings; Outlook Changed To Negative; 25/05/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Argentina: Coca-Cola is interested in blueberries from Tucuman

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) by 79.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc sold 54,929 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 14,186 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 69,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Ameriprise Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $125.21. About 1.07 million shares traded or 9.95% up from the average. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $3.70, EST. $3.46; 13/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC REPORTS 11.95 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – INCREASED COMPANY’S QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 8 PERCENT, OR $0.07 PER DILUTED SHARE, TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE; 09/04/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle Investments Expands Municipal Bond Offerings; 05/03/2018 Columbia Threadneedle Investments Launches Columbia Overseas Core Fund; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Beats Earnings Expectations, Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Earns Top Marks for Customer Service; 20/04/2018 – FBI: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and Other; 30/04/2018 – A wide reaching Royal Commission into Australia’s banking sector heard that advisors at AMP misappropriated funds of thousands of clients over the last decade by charging them without providing advice, and that it had repeatedly lied to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER NET REV. $3.11B, EST. $3.08B

Analysts await Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $3.96 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.22 from last year’s $3.74 per share. AMP’s profit will be $518.24 million for 7.90 P/E if the $3.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.06 actual earnings per share reported by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.46% negative EPS growth.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56 billion and $14.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Small (SCHA) by 25,467 shares to 375,727 shares, valued at $26.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 16,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 306,848 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold AMP shares while 196 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 100.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis owns 447,171 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 11,631 shares. Parkside Fin Fincl Bank & invested in 0.01% or 120 shares. Moreover, Landscape Cap Management Ltd has 0.12% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Wedge Capital Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc stated it has 208,853 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Com reported 411,911 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Art Llc accumulated 13,100 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 27,542 shares. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 0.08% or 2,839 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Gp Limited invested in 1,725 shares. First Merchants stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 1,834 shares. Webster Bank & Trust N A has 1,369 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gru reported 54,715 shares stake. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.16% or 263,892 shares.

