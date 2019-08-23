Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Holding Maintained by Cohen Klingenstein Llc; Ashford Capital Management Trimmed American Software (AMSWA) Position by $1.11 Million; Share Value Rose

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial (AMP) by 202.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc bought 25,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 38,655 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95 million, up from 12,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in Ameriprise Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $125.29. About 562,529 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adjusted Operating ROE Ex-AOCI 29.3%; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q EPS $3.91; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHR FROM 83C, EST. 92C; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $3.70, EST. $3.46; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise’s Joy Says 3% Yield Will ‘Get People’s Attention’ (Video); 05/03/2018 Columbia Threadneedle Investments Launches Columbia Overseas Core Fund; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV; 30/04/2018 – ‘It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride’ for AMP investors: Morningstar; 14/03/2018 – In a new Ameriprise survey, most people said they had experienced a financial setback in the past five years

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Software Inc. (AMSWA) by 60.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 101,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.07% . The hedge fund held 64,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $772,000, down from 165,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Software Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $436.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $13.94. About 28,841 shares traded. American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has declined 9.20% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSWA News: 27/03/2018 – NGC Software’s Mark Burstein Named Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2018 Pro to Know of the Year; 06/03/2018 Live Webcast: Logility Presents Accelerate Supply Chain Performance Using Advanced Analytics; 08/05/2018 – Logility Customers Highlight Digital Transformation and the Role of Multi-Echelon Inventory Optimization in the Sales and; 27/03/2018 – NGC Software’s Mark Burstein Named Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2018 Pro to Know of the Year; 24/04/2018 – Color Image Apparel, the Producers of Bella+Canvas and Alo Yoga Brands, Migrates to NGC Software’s Andromeda PLM; 15/05/2018 – Brightstar and Logility Highlight the Impact of Sales & Operations Planning for the Fast-Paced Mobile Device Market at ASCI; 18/04/2018 – Demand Management Recipient of the Consumer Goods Technology 2018 Readers’ Choice Award; 08/05/2018 – Logility Customers Highlight Digital Transformation and the Role of Multi-Echelon Inventory Optimization in the Sales and Operations Planning Process at the 2018 Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference; 17/04/2018 – Logility University Offers Education and Certification Courses to Accelerate Supply Chain Optimization and Retail Planning; 20/03/2018 – Logility Named a Consumer Goods Technology 2018 Readers’ Choice Recipient for the Eighteenth Consecutive Year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold AMSWA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 23.75 million shares or 0.48% more from 23.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership reported 175,415 shares. 14,399 were reported by American Century. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Co has 0% invested in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) for 116,693 shares. Stifel Corporation accumulated 124,559 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 50,905 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Legal General Gru Public Llc holds 0% or 4,411 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Lp holds 49,923 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Perritt Cap Management stated it has 0.92% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Communication holds 306,670 shares. Bessemer Gp accumulated 101,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Bankshares Of America De owns 0% invested in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) for 134,032 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 48,227 shares. 64,600 are held by Ashford Mngmt. Martin & Inc Tn owns 0.63% invested in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) for 175,885 shares.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $685.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Barclays Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate by 105,818 shares to 443,817 shares, valued at $22.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 14,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Minimum Volatility E (EEMV).

Analysts await American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.06 per share. AMSWA’s profit will be $1.57 million for 69.70 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by American Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% negative EPS growth.