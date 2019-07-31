Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Holder Great Lakes Advisors Has Lifted Holding; As American Tower (AMT) Share Price Rose, Peregrine Asset Advisers Has Lifted Its Stake by $3.51 Million

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 11,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 410,734 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.62M, up from 398,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ameriprise Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $147.43. About 142,051 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has risen 2.37% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Rev $3.17B; 05/03/2018 – Ameriprise Settles SEC Mutual Fund Charges — Barrons.com; 30/04/2018 – CommSec: Beach Energy $BPT rose most in April while $AMP was the worst performer on the #ASX 200 over the month. Source: Blo…; 19/04/2018 – DoJ CA Central: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHR FROM 83C, EST. 92C; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q EPS $3.91; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q ROE Ex-AOCI 28.3%; 30/04/2018 – A wide reaching Royal Commission into Australia’s banking sector heard that advisors at AMP misappropriated funds of thousands of clients over the last decade by charging them without providing advice, and that it had repeatedly lied to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission; 05/03/2018 Columbia Threadneedle Investments Launches Columbia Overseas Core Fund; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: AMERIPRISE AUM $485B

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 556.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 17,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,005 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $211.9. About 897,036 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 7,248 shares to 160,868 shares, valued at $10.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) by 166,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,250 shares, and cut its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold AMP shares while 196 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 100.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) has 0.02% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 10,095 shares. Huntington Retail Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Hsbc Public Lc has 0.06% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 273,530 shares. Fort Point Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,989 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Co has invested 0.27% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Cibc Asset Mgmt invested in 13,207 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 51,548 were reported by Aviva Public Limited. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 0.04% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 21,600 shares. Estabrook Cap Management has 1,700 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust has 1,035 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. The Georgia-based Greatmark Prns has invested 1.43% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). The California-based Private Asset Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Ibm Retirement Fund owns 2,128 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46M and $173.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 522 shares to 2,637 shares, valued at $4.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,499 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW).