Amerigas Partners LP (APU) to pay $0.95 on Aug 19, 2019; Kcm Investment Advisors Has Increased Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding By $530,100

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) stake by 9.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc acquired 1,767 shares as Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)’s stock rose 9.14%. The Kcm Investment Advisors Llc holds 20,754 shares with $6.23M value, up from 18,987 last quarter. Lockheed Martin Corp now has $102.54B valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $363.09. About 1.20M shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon; 12/04/2018 – Boeing to team up with India’s HAL and Mahindra for fighter jet; 24/05/2018 – Trump scraps North Korea summit, warns Kim that military ready; 20/03/2018 – LMT: EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP POLICY CHANGE COULD BOOST DRONE SALES TO SAUDI ARABIA, OTHER GULF ALLIES, MORE NATO MEMBERS – SOURCES – ! $LMT; 27/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin to Integrate its Tank Protection Technology for Testing on U.S. Army Vehicles; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 22/05/2018 – JERUSALEM – ISRAEL CALLS PALESTINIAN ICC MOVE “CYNICAL STEP WITHOUT LEGAL VALIDITY”; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO to Speak at Bernstein’s Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 10/04/2018 – Airbus, Lockheed Rush to Tap India’s $620 Billion Defense Market; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-Big data aids Sikorsky in improving helicopter maintenance

Amerigas Partners LP (NYSE:APU) is expected to pay $0.95 on Aug 19, 2019. (NYSE:APU) shareholders before Aug 8, 2019 will receive the $0.95 dividend. Amerigas Partners LP’s current price of $34.05 translates into 2.79% yield. Amerigas Partners LP’s dividend has Aug 9, 2019 as record date. Jul 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.05. About 1.10M shares traded or 90.69% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q EPS $1.44; 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M; 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3

More notable recent AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 3QFY19 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Tuesday, August 6 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “UGI Declares Common Dividend – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “UGI Corporation to Hold 3QFY19 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Tuesday, August 6 – Business Wire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

AmeriGas Partners, L.P. through its subsidiary, AmeriGas Propane, L.P., distributes propane and related equipment and supplies in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.17 billion. It serves approximately 1.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, wholesale, and motor fuel clients in 50 states through approximately 1,900 propane distribution locations. It has a 24.98 P/E ratio. The company's propane is used for home heating, water heating, and cooking purposes; to fire furnaces, as a cutting gas, and in other process applications; as a supplemental fuel and motor fuel; and for tobacco curing, chicken brooding, crop drying, and orchard heating applications.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold AmeriGas Partners, L.P. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 2.08% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Ltd Company reported 23,448 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 10,160 shares or 0% of the stock. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 400 shares. Energ Income Prtn Limited Liability Company stated it has 4.43 million shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 0% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Cwm Llc invested 0% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Oppenheimer And has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc), New York-based fund reported 1,398 shares. Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.15% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Barclays Public Ltd holds 0% or 31,848 shares in its portfolio. 600 were reported by Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 44,611 shares. Novare Llc reported 51,000 shares. Bokf Na reported 6,810 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Llc holds 18,601 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Lockheed Martin’s Next Big Growth Opportunity – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Lockheed Martin (LMT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) stake by 8,695 shares to 7,730 valued at $316,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) stake by 50,374 shares and now owns 19,825 shares. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was reduced too.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. Ambrose Richard F sold $2.00 million worth of stock. $2.30M worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) was sold by Evans Michele A. $229,533 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) was bought by GORDON ILENE S.